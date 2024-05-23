Advertisement

Travelling with pets can be an enjoyable experience, creating unforgettable memories for both you and your furry companion. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a longer adventure, India offers a plethora of pet-friendly destinations and accommodations to explore. However, it is essential to ensure the safety and comfort of your pets before embarking on the travel.

Preparation is key

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Before hitting the road with your pet, it's essential to make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip:

Check pet-friendly accommodations

Research and book pet-friendly hotels, resorts, and homestays along your route or at your destination. Many accommodations in India welcome pets, but it's always best to confirm their pet policy in advance.

Visit the veterinarian

Schedule a visit to your veterinarian for a health check-up and ensure that your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations and preventive treatments. Obtain a health certificate and carry your pet's medical records, just in case.

Pack essentials

Pack a travel bag for your pet, including food, water, bowls, toys, bedding, leash, collar with ID tags, waste bags, and any medications they may need. Don't forget to bring grooming supplies and a first-aid kit for your pet's safety and comfort.

Choose a Pet-friendly destination

Representative image | Image: Pexels

India boasts a diverse landscape, offering a wide array of pet-friendly destinations to explore:

Beach getaway - Goa, Kerela

Coastal destinations like Goa, Kerala, and Andaman Islands offer pet-friendly beaches where your furry friend can frolic in the sand and surf alongside you. Many beachside resorts and shacks are pet-friendly, providing a relaxing retreat for both you and your pet.

Hill stations - Manali, Shimla

Escape the summer heat by heading to picturesque hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, and Munnar. These scenic destinations offer tranquil surroundings, perfect for leisurely walks and outdoor adventures with your pet amidst lush greenery and breathtaking views.

Historic cities - Varanasi, Jaipur

Explore the rich cultural heritage of cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Varanasi, where you can visit pet-friendly attractions such as forts, palaces, and heritage sites. Take leisurely strolls through bustling markets and quaint alleyways, immersing yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture.

Etiquette and safety tips

Representative image | Image: Pexels

While travelling with your pet, it's essential to be considerate of others and ensure your pet's safety at all times:

Respect local regulations

Familiarise yourself with local regulations regarding pets, including leash laws, pet waste disposal, and restricted areas. Always abide by these rules to maintain harmony and respect within the community.

Be mindful of your surroundings

Keep your pet on a leash in public places and avoid letting them approach unfamiliar animals or wildlife. Be mindful of cultural sensitivities regarding pets and maintain appropriate behaviour in religious or sacred sites.

Stay hydrated and rested

Provide ample water and rest breaks for your pet during your journey, especially in hot and humid weather conditions. Avoid leaving your pet unattended in a parked vehicle, as it can quickly become dangerously hot.