Video Of Animal Cruelty At Grooming Salon Goes Viral, How To Keep Your Pet Safe During Vet Visit
The recent video of two groomers at a luxury pet salon in Thane punching a dog raises concerns about the safety of pets.
A distressing video from a pet grooming salon in Thane, Maharashtra surfaced on the internet, where a helpless chow chow dog is being repeatedly punched by a man on his face and body. The person recording the video also lands a few blows on the pet, who looks clearly distressed by the actions of the men. Actors like Varun Dhawan pleaded for justice for the dog named Tofu and the two men were arrested. However, this raises a concern about the safety of our pets at grooming salons and vet visits. Here is how you can ensure your furry friends are safe.
Choose a reputable salon
Selecting a reputable and well-established grooming salon with trained and experienced staff is the first step in ensuring your pet's safety. Research potential salons, read reviews, and ask for recommendations from friends, family, or your veterinarian. Visit the salon beforehand to assess the cleanliness, facilities, and overall environment to ensure it meets your standards.
Communicate with the groomer
Before the grooming appointment, communicate any specific concerns, preferences, or medical conditions your pet may have with the groomer. Provide detailed instructions regarding grooming preferences, such as haircut style, nail trimming, and ear cleaning, to ensure your pet's needs are met. Discuss any sensitivities, allergies, or behavioural issues your pet may have to help the groomer tailor the experience accordingly. See and analyze for yourself if the groomer will be gentle with your dog.
Schedule regular breaks
Ensure your pet's comfort and well-being by scheduling regular breaks during the grooming process. Long grooming sessions can be stressful and overwhelming for pets, especially those with anxiety or mobility issues. Request breaks for your pet to rest, hydrate, and relieve themselves as needed to prevent fatigue and stress-related behaviors.
Oversee the grooming session
Professional groomers should employ safe handling techniques and gentle restraint methods to ensure the safety and comfort of pets during grooming. Be there during the appointment instead of leaving your pet alone. Make sure the groomers avoid forceful restraint or aggressive handling that may cause stress, fear, or injury to your pet. Giving your pets their favourite treats after the grooming session is a great form of positive reinforcement.
