Birds are renowned for their ability to soar through the skies, but some species have also mastered the art of swimming. A recent viral video of an owl swimming has amused the internet. However, owls are not the only birds that can swim. Some remarkable birds can navigate both air and water with ease, showcasing unique adaptations that enable their aquatic abilities. Here’s a closer look at some of the most notable swimming birds.

I was today years old when I found out owls could swim 😳 pic.twitter.com/2GEZZsZssO — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE)

Penguins

Perhaps the most iconic of all swimming birds, penguins are flightless birds native to the Southern Hemisphere, particularly Antarctica. Their wings have evolved into flippers, making them excellent swimmers. Penguins use these flippers to propel themselves through water with remarkable speed and agility, often reaching speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. Their streamlined bodies and dense bones help them dive deep and chase after fish, krill, and other sea creatures.

Penguins | Image: Unsplash

Ducks

Ducks are ubiquitous in freshwater environments and are well-adapted to both swimming and flying. They have webbed feet that act as paddles, allowing them to glide smoothly on water surfaces. Ducks use their broad, flat beaks to filter food from the water, such as plants, insects, and small fish. Species like the mallard are particularly adept at swimming and can be seen dabbling in water bodies around the world.

Swans

Swans are large, elegant birds known for their graceful swimming. They have long necks and webbed feet, which make them proficient swimmers. Swans primarily inhabit freshwater lakes, rivers, and ponds, where they feed on aquatic vegetation, insects, and small fish. They are strong swimmers and can travel considerable distances on water, often moving with slow, majestic strokes.

Puffins

Puffins are small seabirds with brightly colored beaks and a distinctive appearance. Found in the North Atlantic Ocean, puffins are excellent swimmers, using their wings to "fly" underwater in pursuit of fish. Their feet also help them steer and maneuver through the water. Puffins are known for their ability to dive deep and stay submerged for up to a minute while hunting.

Puffins | Image: Unsplash

Cormorants

Cormorants are medium-to-large seabirds found across the globe. They are known for their diving prowess, using their webbed feet to propel themselves underwater. Cormorants often dive from the surface to catch fish and can stay submerged for over a minute. After fishing, they are frequently seen spreading their wings to dry, as their feathers are not fully waterproof.

Grebes

Grebes are freshwater diving birds with lobed, rather than webbed, toes. This unique adaptation makes them excellent swimmers and divers. Grebes can dive to considerable depths to catch fish and insects. Their streamlined bodies and powerful legs help them maneuver effortlessly underwater. During the breeding season, they are also known for their elaborate courtship dances on water.