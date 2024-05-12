Advertisement

World Migratory Bird Day, observed annually on the second Saturday of May, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of migratory birds and the need to protect their habitats. In India, this day serves as a reminder of the incredible diversity of avian species that migrate to the country each year, enriching its ecosystems and captivating birdwatchers with their remarkable journeys. Let's explore some of the avian wonders that grace India's skies during their annual migrations.

Siberian Cranes (Grus leucogeranus)

Among the most iconic migratory birds to visit India are the majestic Siberian cranes, which travel thousands of kilometers from their breeding grounds in Siberia to spend the winter months in the wetlands of Bharatpur, Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan. These elegant birds, known for their striking white plumage and distinctive trumpeting calls, are a symbol of conservation efforts to protect their endangered populations.

Bar-headed Geese (Anser indicus)

Renowned for their remarkable high-altitude migrations, bar-headed geese undertake one of the most arduous journeys in the avian world, crossing the Himalayas to reach their wintering grounds in the wetlands of northern India. These hardy geese are equipped with specialized adaptations that allow them to navigate treacherous mountain passes and survive in oxygen-deprived environments, making them a fascinating subject of scientific study.

Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis)

Each year, thousands of Amur falcons start an epic migration from their breeding grounds in northeastern China and Siberia to their wintering grounds in the northeastern states of India, particularly Nagaland and Manipur. These agile raptors undertake a remarkable journey across continents, covering thousands of kilometers as they traverse vast open spaces and navigate unpredictable weather conditions.

Greater Flamingos (Phoenicopterus roseus)

One of the most charismatic migratory birds to visit India's coastal regions are the greater flamingos, which travel from their breeding grounds in the Middle East and Africa to wintering sites along the coastlines of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. These tall, pink-hued birds are a sight to behold as they wade through shallow waters in search of food, their vibrant plumage contrasting against the azure skies and shimmering waters.

Common Cuckoos (Cuculus canorus)

Known for their elusive nature and distinctive calls, common cuckoos are migratory birds that travel from their breeding grounds in Europe and Central Asia to wintering sites in India and other parts of South Asia. These brood parasites lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species, relying on host birds to raise their young. The arrival of cuckoos is often heralded as a sign of the changing seasons in India.