Are You Yet To Savour These Cappuccino Deserts?
Check out these Cappuccino infused deserts the next time your looking a delish hit of caffeine in the form of your favourite deserts.
Cappuccino, an espresso-based coffee drink, considered synonymous with caffeine has been pleasing the tastebuds of coffee-lovers since the 17th century. What many in India consider a modified alternative to tea, brings the foamy milk froth to layered with delish bursts of caffeine together. Why not further enhance they joy that cappuccino is known to bring into our lives with sweets that cater to your post-meal needs, especially if they come with a certain Indianness to it.
Cappuccino rasmalai
This India dessert choice savoured by millions when sprinkled with coffee powder, and dipped in cappuccino-flavoured milk can do wonders for your sweet-time after your done with last meal of the day.
Cappuccino panna cotta
The aroma of cappuccino and a creamishly soft mix on your tongue could be exactly the desert of your dream. This Cappuccino mixed crème brûlée brings forth the warmth, and perfection you require during the winter months. Make sure the only way you begin to consume this is by meddling through middle of this silky custard desert.
