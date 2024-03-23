×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:44 IST

5 Paintings That Were Stolen And Have Not Been Found Yet

For over a century, there have been priceless art masterpieces like Poppy Flowers and Le Pigeon Aux Petits Pois that have either been stole or are lost.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Famous Paintings
Famous Paintings | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Art thefts have long captured the public imagination, not only for the value of the works stolen but also for the mystery surrounding their disappearance. Several masterpieces by renowned artists have been lost to history, their whereabouts unknown despite extensive efforts to recover them. Here are five such iconic paintings that remain missing.

Poppy Flowers

Vincent van Gogh's "Poppy Flowers," a luminous portrayal of poppies, was stolen from the Mohamed Mahmoud Khalil Museum in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010. The painting, characterised by its vivid colours and depth, has eluded recovery efforts, leaving a gap in the art world.

Le Pigeon Aux Petits Pois

Pablo Picasso's "Le Pigeon Aux Petits Pois" (The Pigeon with Green Peas), a prime example of his cubist period, was taken in a 2010 heist from the Musee d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris. Despite the apprehension of multiple suspects, this pivotal work remains unaccounted for.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab
Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

The Concert

Johannes Vermeer's "The Concert," an exquisite depiction of a musical ensemble, was part of the notorious art theft from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1990. The painting's delicate interplay of light and composition has been sorely missed in the art community.

The Storm on the Sea of Galilee

Also taken in the 1990 Gardner Museum heist was Rembrandt's "The Storm on the Sea of Galilee," his only seascape. This vividly dramatic work, showcasing a tempestuous sea, remains lost despite continuous search efforts.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

These masterpieces, each a unique testament to the genius of their creators, have left voids in museums and private collections worldwide. Their disappearance not only signifies a significant cultural loss but also serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in protecting and preserving art. The art community continues to hold out hope that these treasures may someday be recovered, restoring their place in the world's artistic heritage.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

