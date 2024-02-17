Advertisement

The younger scion of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot later this year with Radhika Merchant. Every pre-wedding festivity for the soon-to-be-wed couple has been a gala affair with the who's who from across industries marking their presence at the celebrations. The latest detail that has come forth about the wedding is a hand-crafted souvenir that will be presented to each of the guests attending.

Bandhani scarves to get the spotlight at the Ambani wedding



In an update shared by the Reliance Foundation, the Ambani family has affirmatively commissioned several skilled women artists from the regions of Kachchh and Lapur to hand craft one of the wedding souvenirs which will be handed out to all the guests in attendance. The scarves will bear designs crafted through thoroughly preserved age-old techniques.

The caption to the post read, "In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union. These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship."

Nita Ambani meets with the Gujarati women artisans commissioned for the big task



Nita Ambani made her her way over to meet and greet the team of women who have been vested with this massive endeavor. Tina, herself dressed in a bright pink Bandhani saree, draped the traditional Gujarati way. The video shared on the official Instagram handle of the Reliance Foundation, saw her interacting with the artisans in a candid and jovial manner.

She thoroughly appreciated them for investing their time and effort in meeting the tall order at hand.