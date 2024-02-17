English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding To Have Scarves For Guests Made By Gujarati Women Artisans

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29. An interesting detail from their impending wedding festivities has been shared.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani | Image:Reliance Foundation/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The younger scion of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot later this year with Radhika Merchant. Every pre-wedding festivity for the soon-to-be-wed couple has been a gala affair with the who's who from across industries marking their presence at the celebrations. The latest detail that has come forth about the wedding is a hand-crafted souvenir that will be presented to each of the guests attending.

Bandhani scarves to get the spotlight at the Ambani wedding


In an update shared by the Reliance Foundation, the Ambani family has affirmatively commissioned several skilled women artists from the regions of Kachchh and Lapur to hand craft one of the wedding souvenirs which will be handed out to all the guests in attendance. The scarves will bear designs crafted through thoroughly preserved age-old techniques.

Advertisement

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union. These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship."

Nita Ambani meets with the Gujarati women artisans commissioned for the big task


Nita Ambani made her her way over to meet and greet the team of women who have been vested with this massive endeavor. Tina, herself dressed in a bright pink Bandhani saree, draped the traditional Gujarati way. The video shared on the official Instagram handle of the Reliance Foundation, saw her interacting with the artisans in a candid and jovial manner.

Advertisement

She thoroughly appreciated them for investing their time and effort in meeting the tall order at hand.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

25 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

26 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries26 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo