Art Museums To Visit In Bengaluru

Bengaluru, a city known for its nightlife and being a technological hub, also houses some of the most intriguing art museums in India. These sanctuaries of art and history are a major attraction for residents and visitors alike, a chance to immerse themselves in the creative expressions that span centuries and continents. From contemporary art to historical artefacts, here are five art museums in Bangalore that are a must-visit for art enthusiasts.

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)

Housed in the magnificent Manikyavelu Mansion on Palace Road, the NGMA is a must visit for people interested in modern and contemporary Indian art. With over 500 exhibits that include paintings, sculptures, and photographs, the museum showcases works by renowned artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Jamini Roy, and Amrita Sher-Gil. The serene gardens and the cafe within the premises make it an ideal spot for art lovers to spend a reflective day.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Located in the heart of the city, this art complex is known for its celebrated exhibitions and art collections. It houses 13 museums that display traditional Mysore paintings, folk art, and leather puppets, among others. The Parishath is also known for hosting workshops, art fairs, and cultural events.

Venkatappa Art Gallery

Dedicated to the renowned Indian artist K. Venkatappa, this gallery located near Cubbon Park, showcases his remarkable landscape paintings and works inspired by the evident beauty of southwest Indian state. The gallery also features the works of other eminent artists, giving us a glimpse into the artistic landscape of the region.

Museum of Art & Photography (MAP)

The newly established MAP is a digital-first museum with an aim to bridge the gap between art and technology. With a focus on South Asian art, the museum's collection includes historical photographs, textiles, and folk art. The MAP also hosts interactive exhibitions and educational programs to proliferate the reach of art to a wider audience.

Karnataka Folk Museum

Situated in the Karnataka Janapada Loka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, this museum is dedicated to the state’s folk culture. It houses an extensive collection of folk art, costumes, and musical instruments that give visitors an insight into the traditional lifestyles of Karnataka’s rural communities.