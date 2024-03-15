×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Art Museums To Visit In Bengaluru

Wondering where to catch a glimpse of India's historical artefacts and paintings in Bengaluru? Head down to these popular art museums.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Museums of Bangalore
Museums of Bangalore | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru, a city known for its nightlife and being a technological hub, also houses some of the most intriguing art museums in India. These sanctuaries of art and history are a major attraction for residents and visitors alike, a chance to immerse themselves in the creative expressions that span centuries and continents. From contemporary art to historical artefacts, here are five art museums in Bangalore that are a must-visit for art enthusiasts.

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)

Housed in the magnificent Manikyavelu Mansion on Palace Road, the NGMA is a must visit for people interested in modern and contemporary Indian art. With over 500 exhibits that include paintings, sculptures, and photographs, the museum showcases works by renowned artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Jamini Roy, and Amrita Sher-Gil. The serene gardens and the cafe within the premises make it an ideal spot for art lovers to spend a reflective day.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Located in the heart of the city, this art complex is known for its celebrated exhibitions and art collections. It houses 13 museums that display traditional Mysore paintings, folk art, and leather puppets, among others. The Parishath is also known for hosting workshops, art fairs, and cultural events.

Venkatappa Art Gallery

Dedicated to the renowned Indian artist K. Venkatappa, this gallery located near Cubbon Park, showcases his remarkable landscape paintings and works inspired by the evident beauty of southwest Indian state. The gallery also features the works of other eminent artists, giving us a glimpse into the artistic landscape of the region.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab


 

Advertisement

Museum of Art & Photography (MAP)

The newly established MAP is a digital-first museum with an aim to bridge the gap between art and technology. With a focus on South Asian art, the museum's collection includes historical photographs, textiles, and folk art. The MAP also hosts interactive exhibitions and educational programs to proliferate the reach of art to a wider audience.

Advertisement
Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Karnataka Folk Museum

Situated in the Karnataka Janapada Loka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, this museum is dedicated to the state’s folk culture. It houses an extensive collection of folk art, costumes, and musical instruments that give visitors an insight into the traditional lifestyles of Karnataka’s rural communities.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Electoral Bonds data out

19 minutes ago
The Debate

CAA explained by Salve

23 minutes ago
The Debate

One Nation One Election

27 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Who pushed Mamata?

34 minutes ago
How Many Times Modi Has Given Aam Aadmi Relief From Rising Prices

PM Modi on Petrol

38 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

41 minutes ago
Nita Ambani with her mother and sister

Nita Ambani Pic

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's New Car

an hour ago
Inspector Rishi

Tami Web Series

an hour ago
Haryana Government Hospitals

Dhule Food Poisoning

an hour ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal At UN

an hour ago
Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan in Pon Ondru Kanden

Pon Ondru Kanden Release

an hour ago
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Slams Jaya

an hour ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
Kajori

Mamata Banerjee Injury

an hour ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

an hour ago
Museums of Bangalore

Art Museums

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News10 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News11 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo