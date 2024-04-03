×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Art Therapy For All: Effectiveness And Things You Need To Consider

Art at its core is therapeutic. Art therapy in this regard is inching away from being categorised as off-beat to entering the confines of mainstream techniques.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
art therapy
art therapy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The healing effects of art cannot be denied. As a matter of fact, any outlet which in the long run helps express one's creativity, has proven to be largely healing in its overall impact. However, can art be therapy? The affirmative answer to this is a resounding yes. While the layman may tend to believe that art (and adjoining 'therapy') is an option up for grabs only when it comes to kids, the same is not entirely true. Additionally, art therapy does not necessarily have to involve colours and a canvas - dance therapy, drama therapy , expressive therapy, music therapy and writing therapy, all form the subtypes of art therapy.

Advertisement

Delving into the benefits and effectiveness of art therapy


As per a Very Well Mind report, art therapy can prove to be a good fit for adults experiencing severe stress, children experiencing behavioral or social problems at school or at home, children or adults who have experienced a traumatic event, children with learning disabilities, individuals living with a brain injury and people experiencing mental health problems. While art therapy does not promise to vanquish the problem, it has over time, shown an effectiveness in reducing its intensity.

Advertisement


Reports cited by Very Well Mind, indicate lowered levels of trauma symptoms and depression in adults. The primary focus of art therapy is relieving one of the intensity of their psychological conditions. Using creative means to release bottled up baggage - be it emotions, trauma or other impediments, serves as a catalyst in the overall journey to holistic healing. Additionally, indulging in art therapy has been known to help low self-esteem as well.

Things to consider


One thing that must be made clear from the get go, is that you absolutely do not need to be artistically inclined, let alone endowed, if you are considering art therapy. Art therapy's all inclusive premise works on making one feel valued and involved and artistic flair is not a prerequisite.

Advertisement

The processes involved simply help turn the mirror inward by encouraging focus on one's one perceptions. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh

a minute ago
Lash Lifts

Decoding Lash Lifts

3 minutes ago
Venus

Venus-Neptune Conjunction

5 minutes ago
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy

Kalesh In Delhi Metro

6 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep's Hollywood Debut

7 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay singh out

11 minutes ago
Desserts

No-Bake Dessert Recipes

18 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami In South India

19 minutes ago
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Biopic In Works?

21 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail

Sanjay Singh

24 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Blessy On The Goat Life

25 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

SKY to return to IPL

29 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

India's nuclear power

31 minutes ago
19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home

Indian Fishermen

32 minutes ago
Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin Seized, 2 Persons Arrested

Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin

32 minutes ago
Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel hasn’t stopped moving.

Emanuel baits investors

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News10 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo