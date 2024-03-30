Advertisement

India's has over 10,000 ancient wall murals and cave sculptures that travellers can visit, although there are a few that are only to be found in this South Asian nation such as the depiction of Jakarta tales, known to display the previous births of Lord Buddha, to the moral value lessons of Panchatantra, and from the majestic stupas of Sanchi to the enigmatic caves of Ellora. Have a look at these carved stories, which continue to fascinate, and inspire.

Ellora caves

The Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, epitomise the seamless blend of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain artistic expressions. The Kailasa Temple, a monolithic marvel dedicated to Lord Shiva, showcases exquisite carvings that narrate ancient legends and philosophies. This architectural wonder, along with the caves adorned with Tirthankaras and their teachings, illustrates the confluence of various dynastic influences, from the Pallavas to the Chalukyas.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Udayagiri caves

In Madhya Pradesh, the Udayagiri Caves offer a glimpse into India's spiritual landscape from the 3rd to the 5th century CE. Dedicated to deities Vishnu and Shiva, these caves contain some of the oldest Hindu temples and bear inscriptions from the Gupta dynasty. The depiction of Varaha, an avatar of Vishnu, is particularly notable for symbolising the divine rescue of the earth.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Elephanta caves

The Elephanta Caves, set on an island near Mumbai and designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are devoted to Lord Shiva. These basalt-carved sanctuaries merge Hindu and Buddhist elements, portraying mythologies and deities in stone. The central temple's mandala design, along with the iconic sculptures of Trimurti Sadashiva, Nataraja, and Yogishvara, captures the essence of divine tales from the 5th to the 9th centuries.

Sittanavasa

Tamil Nadu's Sittanavasal cave, a testament to Jain artistry, showcases fresco-secco paintings dating back to the 7th century. The cave temple, adorned with murals showing lotus ponds and dance scenes, provides insight into the artistic and religious practices of ancient India. The presence of Jain Tirthankaras and the lifelike depictions on the cave ceilings further hightens the cave's significance as a spiritual sanctuary.