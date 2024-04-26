Advertisement

May is the month of bright sunny weather and travelling to unexplored places. If you are someone who enjoys the cultural side of things and beautiful festivals with traditional celebrations, here are the best festivals that you must not miss for an enriching and unforgettable experience.

International Flower Festival

Date: May 1 to 31, 2024

This month-long festival in Gangtok combines a variety of entertaining events and the beauty of flowers. During the show, a wide variety of orchids, cacti, roses, trees, ferns, alpine plants, creepers, and climber species are on display. There is river rafting for those who enjoy adrenaline rush, along with delicious local food. The Yak Safari is another amazing aspect of Sikkim's Flower Festival.

Advertisement

Representative image of flower festival | Unsplash

Buddha Purnima

Date: May 23, 2024

Advertisement

Buddha Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists worldwide to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. However, no place celebrates this festival as grandly as Bodh Gaya, the place where Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. The Mahabodhi temple is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers, and thousands of devotees visit the town. Rituals like meditation and chanting of Buddhist hymns fill the small town with festive fervour.

Ooty Summer Festival

Date: May 20 to 24, 2024

This event, which takes place outdoors in the Nilgiris in Ooty, is distinct from other summer celebrations. This festival offers more leisure time and breathtaking scenery than any other. There is a flower show where exquisite floral arrangements, vegetable carvings and flower rangoli are displayed. Boat race and pageantry are also included in this festival.

Advertisement

Representative image of boat pageantry | Image: Unsplash

Moatsu Festival

Date: May 1 to 3, 2024

Advertisement

Moatsu festival is one of the most anticipated events in the North-East. The Ao tribe celebrates Moatsu Mong festival in the Mokokchung district villages of Nagaland. The primary purpose of the event is to ask God for a favour. There is a lot of rice beer made and served. Songs of eulogies are performed in honour of the traditional heroes.