Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:01 IST
Deciphering The Three Main Architectural Styles Of Ancient Indian Temples
These three architectural styles of ancient Indian temples - Nagara, Dravidian and Visara are distinctly beautiful.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
We all know that there are seven wonders of the world. However, if we start looking for architectural marvels in India, the list will be way longer. Ancient Indian temples are renowned for their architectural grandeur and spiritual significance. Throughout history, various architectural styles have emerged, each showcasing unique characteristics and influences. Here are three main architectural styles of ancient Indian temples.
Nagara Style
The Nagara style, also known as the Northern or Indo-Aryan style, originated in the northern regions of India. Characterised by its towering spires or shikharas, Nagara temples are known for their verticality and ornate decorations. These temples typically consist of a sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha), a vestibule (antarala), and a pillared hall (mandapa). The shikharas are often intricately carved with depictions of gods, goddesses, mythical creatures, and celestial beings. Examples of Nagara style temples include the famous Kandariya Mahadeva Temple in Khajuraho, Konark sun Temple and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Dravidian Style
Originating in the southern regions of India, the Dravidian style is characterised by its pyramid-shaped towers or vimanas, which are typically taller and more elaborate than those found in Nagara temples. Dravidian temples often have large, open courtyards surrounded by pillared halls. The sacred sanctorum houses the main deity, while the vimana rises above it, adorned with intricate sculptures and carvings. These temples are known for their colourful gopurams (entrance gateways), which are adorned with sculptures depicting various deities and scenes from Hindu mythology. Prominent examples of Dravidian style temples include the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.
Vesara Style
The Vesara style, also known as the Deccan or mixed style, emerged as a fusion of the Nagara and Dravidian styles, predominantly found in the Deccan region of India. Vesara temples exhibit a combination of features from both styles, such as a blend of pyramidal and curvilinear towers, as well as a mix of horizontal and vertical architectural elements. These temples often feature intricate carvings depicting a diverse range of subjects, including gods, goddesses, mythical creatures, and secular motifs. Examples of Vesara style temples include Kallesvara temple, Ramalingesvara temple, Mahadeva temple.
Advertisement
Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:01 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.