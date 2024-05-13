Advertisement

India is full of art - right from vibrant dance forms to architectural wonders. Northeast India, with its rich culture, has diverse folk dances that reflect the region's heritage and traditions. Among these captivating dances are Bihu, Dhol Chorom, Chang Lo, and Wancho, from different Northeastern states. They have unique rhythms, movements, and stories passed down through generations.

Bihu

Bihu is the most celebrated folk dance of Assam, performed during the Bihu festival, which marks the Assamese New Year and the onset of the agricultural season. With its energetic movements and rhythmic beats, Bihu is a joyful expression of life and vitality. Dancers adorned in traditional attire sway to the melodious tunes of the dhol (drum) and pepa (flute), celebrating the spirit of harvest and renewal.

Dhol Cholom

Originating from Manipur, Dhol Cholom is a spirited dance form that is an integral part of Manipuri culture. Accompanied by the resounding beats of the dhol (large barrel drum), dancers perform intricate footwork and graceful gestures, depicting themes of love, nature, and mythology. Dhol Cholom showcases the grace and elegance for which Manipuri dance is renowned, captivating audiences with its mesmerising beauty.

Dhol Cholom | Image: @diyankilaco on X

Chang Lo

Hailing from Nagaland, Chang Lo is a dynamic folk dance performed by the Chang tribe during festivals and special occasions. Characterised by vigorous movements and rhythmic foot stomping, Chang Lo exudes energy and vitality. Dancers, adorned in traditional attire adorned with colourful beads and feathers, move in sync to the pulsating rhythms of indigenous instruments, creating a spectacle of cultural pride and unity.

Wancho

The Wancho tribe of Arunachal Pradesh celebrates their cultural heritage through the Wancho folk dance, an expression of their identity and traditions. Accompanied by the beats of indigenous drums and bamboo instruments, Wancho dancers perform intricate choreography that reflects the rhythms of nature and the daily lives of the community. The dance is often performed during festivals, weddings, and other auspicious occasions.