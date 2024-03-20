Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
Explore India's Buzzing Art Scene By Visiting These Popular Festivals
Visit these well-known art festivals happening across India such as the Elephanta Festival in Mumbai, and Phad se Padh organised in Rajasthan.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
India's art scene is thriving, mirroring the dynamism and innovation found globally. In recent years, the country has witnessed a renaissance in art, with artists exploring new mediums and collaborating across a vibrant network of galleries and exhibitions. This revival is captured in India's art festivals, which provide creative souls a chance to immerse in the country's rich cultural tapestry. Here's a look at the top art festivals across India:
Kala Ghoda Art Festival
Kala Ghoda Art Festival, a cornerstone of Mumbai's cultural heritage since 1999, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase of Indian arts, including theatre, music, street art, and culinary delights. Originally confined to the Kala Ghoda area, the festival now spans nearby venues to accommodate its growing audience.
Kochi Muziris Biennale
Kochi Muziris Biennale, set in Kerala's Fort Kochi, is a four-month celebration of contemporary art featuring works from both Indian and international artists. With over 90 artists from 25 countries, the biennale offers an array of events, drawing over 2,40,000 visitors to its fifth edition focused on themes of passage, displacement, and the feminine perspective.
India Art Fair
India Art Fair in New Delhi stands as a gateway to South Asia's vibrant art scene, blending contemporary visual art with traditional masterpieces. The fair fosters interaction among local and international visitors, highlighting the cultural evolution of the region.
Elephanta Festival
Mumbai's Elephanta Festival, organised by the Maharashtra Tourist Development Corporation, transforms the UNESCO-listed Elephanta Caves into an outdoor theatre, celebrating India's diverse dance and music traditions.
Phad Se Padh
Phad se Padh, an initiative by Rooftop, revives Rajasthan's Phad painting by engaging students in creating art based on their curriculum, culminating in exhibitions in prominent venues.
Govandi Arts Festival
The Govandi Arts Festival in Mumbai aims to reshape the narrative of the Govandi community through art, showcasing its resilience and creativity.
Finally, the Surajkund Crafts Fair, a highlight of India's art calendar, brings together artisans from across the SAARC nations, promoting traditional crafts and cultural heritage on a grand scale.
Advertisement
Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.