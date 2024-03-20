×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Explore India's Buzzing Art Scene By Visiting These Popular Festivals

Visit these well-known art festivals happening across India such as the Elephanta Festival in Mumbai, and Phad se Padh organised in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
India's Art Festivals
India's Art Festivals | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's art scene is thriving, mirroring the dynamism and innovation found globally. In recent years, the country has witnessed a renaissance in art, with artists exploring new mediums and collaborating across a vibrant network of galleries and exhibitions. This revival is captured in India's art festivals, which provide creative souls a chance to immerse in the country's rich cultural tapestry. Here's a look at the top art festivals across India:

Kala Ghoda Art Festival

Kala Ghoda Art Festival, a cornerstone of Mumbai's cultural heritage since 1999, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase of Indian arts, including theatre, music, street art, and culinary delights. Originally confined to the Kala Ghoda area, the festival now spans nearby venues to accommodate its growing audience.

Imahe credit: Unsplash

Kochi Muziris Biennale

Kochi Muziris Biennale, set in Kerala's Fort Kochi, is a four-month celebration of contemporary art featuring works from both Indian and international artists. With over 90 artists from 25 countries, the biennale offers an array of events, drawing over 2,40,000 visitors to its fifth edition focused on themes of passage, displacement, and the feminine perspective.

Image credit: Unsplash

India Art Fair

India Art Fair in New Delhi stands as a gateway to South Asia's vibrant art scene, blending contemporary visual art with traditional masterpieces. The fair fosters interaction among local and international visitors, highlighting the cultural evolution of the region.

Elephanta Festival

Mumbai's Elephanta Festival, organised by the Maharashtra Tourist Development Corporation, transforms the UNESCO-listed Elephanta Caves into an outdoor theatre, celebrating India's diverse dance and music traditions.

Phad Se Padh

Phad se Padh, an initiative by Rooftop, revives Rajasthan's Phad painting by engaging students in creating art based on their curriculum, culminating in exhibitions in prominent venues.

Govandi Arts Festival

The Govandi Arts Festival in Mumbai aims to reshape the narrative of the Govandi community through art, showcasing its resilience and creativity.

Finally, the Surajkund Crafts Fair, a highlight of India's art calendar, brings together artisans from across the SAARC nations, promoting traditional crafts and cultural heritage on a grand scale.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

a few seconds ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

2 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

5 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

6 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

7 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

7 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

7 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

9 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

9 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

10 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

12 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

15 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

16 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

17 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

17 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

19 minutes ago
sita soren

Sita Soren joins BJP

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo