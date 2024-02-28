Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:25 IST
Fairs And Festivals To Attend In March: Mark Your Calendars To Experience True Cultural Extravaganza
These cultural fests and fairs in India in the month of March are sure to capture your attention.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Fairs and festivals are a part of the cultural fabric of India. These festivals are not just a great opportunity to go ahead and indulge yourself in your hobbies or take a break from your everyday life and enjoy life, with its vibrant tones and colours. Here are cultural festivals you need to visit in India in the month of March.
International Yoga Festival
Date: 8th - 14th Mar, 2024
Location: Rishikesh
Advertisement
The International Yoga Festival is returning to India and will be held in Rishikesh, one of the most serene places on earth. With the Ganga river flowing on its side, this city is the perfect backdrop for this festival. This is a week-long event that takes place at many ashrams in Rishikesh. All yoga enthusiasts should definitely attend this festival.
Lathmar Holi
Date: 18th Mar, 2024
Location: Barsana, Mathura
Advertisement
A unique way in which the festival of colours Holi is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh is Lathmar Holi. Here the tradition is that the women use bamboos on men when they charge at the women with colours. The ground becomes a fun battlefield where men, women and children engage in the celebration of colours and enjoy traditional “pakwan’. This is an extremely fun festival to be part of but also fun if you are an audience. Celebrating holi here is one of a kind experience.
Parippally Gajamela
Date: 10th Mar, 2024
Location: Paripally Kodimootil Sree Bhadrakaali Temple, Kollam district
Advertisement
Gajamela is a celebration of elephants observed in a small district in the state of Kerala called Kollam. The word “Gajam” means elephant and “Mela” means fair. It was originally a procession where the affluent families of Kerala flaunted their grandeur by ornamenting their elephants and praying for prosperity. In modern times, you will still be able to glimpse the grandeur with which elephants are treated and decorated for the event.
Brij Festival
Date : 17th March, 2024
Location: Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Advertisement
The Brij festival is associated with colour, song and dance. Raslila dance is an iconic celebration associated with this festival. People dress as Lord Krishna and Radha and take part in dance performances. Visiting Banganga River in Bharatpur in the morning is enchanting as you see people taking a holy dip.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:25 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.