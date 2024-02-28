English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Fairs And Festivals To Attend In March: Mark Your Calendars To Experience True Cultural Extravaganza

These cultural fests and fairs in India in the month of March are sure to capture your attention.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lathmaar holi
Lathmaar holi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fairs and festivals are a part of the cultural fabric of India. These festivals are not just a great opportunity to go ahead and indulge yourself in your hobbies or take a break from your everyday life and enjoy life, with its vibrant tones and colours. Here are cultural festivals you need to visit in India in the month of March.

International Yoga Festival

Representative image of yoga | Unsplash

Date: 8th - 14th Mar, 2024

Location: Rishikesh

Advertisement

The International Yoga Festival is returning to India and will be held in Rishikesh, one of the most serene places on earth. With the Ganga river flowing on its side, this city is the perfect backdrop for this festival. This is a week-long event that takes place at many ashrams in Rishikesh. All yoga enthusiasts should definitely attend this festival.

Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi | Representative image: Unsplash

Date: 18th Mar, 2024

Location: Barsana, Mathura

Advertisement

A unique way in which the festival of colours Holi is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh is Lathmar Holi. Here the tradition is that the women use bamboos on men when they charge at the women with colours. The ground becomes a fun battlefield where men, women and children engage in the celebration of colours and enjoy traditional “pakwan’. This is an extremely fun festival to be part of but also fun if you are an audience. Celebrating holi here is one of a kind experience.

Parippally Gajamela

Representative image of elephant in India | Pexels

Date: 10th Mar, 2024

Location: Paripally Kodimootil Sree Bhadrakaali Temple, Kollam district

Advertisement

Gajamela is a celebration of elephants observed in a small district in the state of Kerala called Kollam. The word “Gajam” means elephant and “Mela” means fair. It was originally a procession where the affluent families of Kerala flaunted their grandeur by ornamenting their elephants and praying for prosperity. In modern times, you will still be able to glimpse the grandeur with which elephants are treated and decorated for the event.

Brij Festival

Date : 17th March, 2024

Location: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Advertisement

The Brij festival is associated with colour, song and dance. Raslila dance is an iconic celebration associated with this festival. People dress as Lord Krishna and Radha and take part in dance performances. Visiting Banganga River in Bharatpur in the morning is enchanting as you see people taking a holy dip.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

11 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Stages Sit-In Dharna, Sheikh Still on The Run

    India News2 minutes ago

  2. Geely’s $7 bln Lotus deal breaks speed limit

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Govt Staffers Unfit for Pension if Service Less Than 10 Years

    India News5 minutes ago

  4. Change of Guard in Himachal? 6 contenders in The Race for CM

    Politics News6 minutes ago

  5. Video Shows A Classroom In Himachal Pradesh Turned Into A Dance Floor

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo