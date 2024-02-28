Advertisement

Fairs and festivals are a part of the cultural fabric of India. These festivals are not just a great opportunity to go ahead and indulge yourself in your hobbies or take a break from your everyday life and enjoy life, with its vibrant tones and colours. Here are cultural festivals you need to visit in India in the month of March.

International Yoga Festival

Representative image of yoga | Unsplash

Date: 8th - 14th Mar, 2024

Location: Rishikesh

Advertisement

The International Yoga Festival is returning to India and will be held in Rishikesh, one of the most serene places on earth. With the Ganga river flowing on its side, this city is the perfect backdrop for this festival. This is a week-long event that takes place at many ashrams in Rishikesh. All yoga enthusiasts should definitely attend this festival.

Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi | Representative image: Unsplash

Date: 18th Mar, 2024

Location: Barsana, Mathura

Advertisement

A unique way in which the festival of colours Holi is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh is Lathmar Holi. Here the tradition is that the women use bamboos on men when they charge at the women with colours. The ground becomes a fun battlefield where men, women and children engage in the celebration of colours and enjoy traditional “pakwan’. This is an extremely fun festival to be part of but also fun if you are an audience. Celebrating holi here is one of a kind experience.

Parippally Gajamela

Representative image of elephant in India | Pexels

Date: 10th Mar, 2024

Location: Paripally Kodimootil Sree Bhadrakaali Temple, Kollam district

Advertisement

Gajamela is a celebration of elephants observed in a small district in the state of Kerala called Kollam. The word “Gajam” means elephant and “Mela” means fair. It was originally a procession where the affluent families of Kerala flaunted their grandeur by ornamenting their elephants and praying for prosperity. In modern times, you will still be able to glimpse the grandeur with which elephants are treated and decorated for the event.

Brij Festival

Date : 17th March, 2024

Location: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Advertisement

The Brij festival is associated with colour, song and dance. Raslila dance is an iconic celebration associated with this festival. People dress as Lord Krishna and Radha and take part in dance performances. Visiting Banganga River in Bharatpur in the morning is enchanting as you see people taking a holy dip.