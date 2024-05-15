Advertisement

Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island buzzed with excitement as it hosted its annual bun festival on Wednesday, a vibrant event featuring child mascots in elaborate costumes and towering bun structures.

At this traditional festival, thousands of tourists and locals gathered to watch the "Piu Sik" parade, a dynamic display where children dressed as various characters from Cinderella to Dragon Ball Z are lifted on poles, replacing the statues of deities historically used in the parade. This colorful procession not only entertains but also connects attendees to the island's rich cultural heritage.

The festival celebrates a traditional Taoist Chinese practice dating back to the late Qing dynasty. It is held annually to honour Pak Tai, a Taoist god of the sea.

The children, adorned in intricate outfits, were hoisted above the enthusiastic crowd, adding a whimsical element to the festivities as temperatures reached 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit). This iconic event on the island, known for its deep-rooted traditions, attracts many visitors each year.

Key highlights

The festival, steeped in legend, commemorates the island's historical victory over pirates and disease in the 1800s through a parade honoring the Taoist sea deity Pak Tai. This historical context has transformed into a five-day celebration culminating in various activities centered around the community's beloved sweet buns, symbolizing peace and safety.

A highlight of the festival is the bun scrambling competition, where competitors race up a 14-meter (45-feet) high tower covered in imitation buns. This event, held in a local playground, captivates a live audience with its thrilling climbs and a sense of historical significance.

Long lines at a popular local bakery, where festivalgoers eagerly awaited a taste of the traditional sweet buns, underscored the culinary aspect of the festival, further enhancing the cultural experience for all attendees.