First of January might be the beginning of the new year for many, it is slightly different for India. India celebrates the onset of the New Year with many vibrant and colourful festivals. From the northern plains to the southern tip, each region has its unique way of ushering in the New Year, reflecting the cultural heritage and customs of the people. Let's delve into the different types of New Year festivities celebrated across India.

Baisakhi (Punjabi New Year)

Baisakhi, celebrated predominantly in the northern state of Punjab, marks the harvest festival and the Sikh New Year. It is a time of thanksgiving and celebration, with vibrant processions, folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda, and feasting on traditional delicacies like Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti.

Baisakhi | Image: Freepik

Ugadi (Telugu New Year)

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is celebrated as the New Year's Day in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It signifies the onset of spring and is observed with rituals, prayers, and feasting. People decorate their homes with mango leaves and rangolis, prepare traditional dishes like Ugadi Pachadi, and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year)

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu lunar calendar in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm, with people adorning their homes with colorful rangolis, raising Gudi flags, and exchanging sweets and gifts. The festival symbolises prosperity, good fortune, and new beginnings.

Puthandu (Tamil New Year)

Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, is celebrated by the Tamil-speaking community in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is a time of joy and renewal, marked by rituals such as the reading of Panchangam (astrological almanac), visiting temples, and feasting on traditional dishes like Maanga Pachadi and Payasam.

Bohag Bihu (Assamese New Year)

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the Assamese New Year celebrated in the northeastern state of Assam. It heralds the arrival of the Assamese New Year and the spring season, with cultural performances, traditional music, dance, and rituals like Goru Bihu (worship of cows) and Husori (community singing).

Bohag Bihu | Image: Freepik

Bestu Varas (Gujarati New Year)

Bestu Varas, or Gujarati New Year, falls on the first day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is celebrated with great pomp and splendor, with families performing rituals like Chopda Pujan (worship of account books), visiting temples, and indulging in festive foods like Undhiyu and Jalebi.

Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year)

Poila Boishakh marks the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with colorful processions, traditional music and dance performances, and feasting on traditional Bengali dishes like Panta Bhat and Ilish Bhapa. It is a time for new beginnings, cultural festivities, and joyous gatherings with family and friends.

Vishu (Malayalam New Year)

Vishu, the Malayalam New Year celebrated in the southern state of Kerala, is a time of renewal and prosperity. It is marked by rituals such as Vishukkani (auspicious sight), where auspicious items are displayed, and Vishukkaineetam (gifts of money), along with feasting on traditional delicacies like Vishu Sadya.