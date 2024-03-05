Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

Among the many ways to immerse yourself in India’s rich past, heritage walks are ideal and have been gaining momentum recently.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots
Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India’s vibrant culture and diverse history makes it a perfect place for travelers who want to delve into unforgettable experiences. Among the many ways to immerse yourself in India’s rich past, heritage walks are ideal and have been gaining momentum recently. Also, India’s rich culture makes it an ideal destination which has many heritage walk spots. Planning your next walk? Here are a few suggestions. 

Old Delhi heritage walk 

National Capital Delhi exhibits a unique blend of the traditional and cosmopolitan styles. The city is a home to numerous museums, historic monuments, libraries, auditoriums, and much more. At the same time, it is the city which is known for its nightlife and boasts of some of the best cafes. The best spot for a heritage walk would be Old Delhi. From promising a unique culinary experience to delving into the unique architecture, an Old Delhi heritage walk is all an explorer needs.

File photo of Old Delhi | Image: Unsplash 

Varanasi Ghat walk 

Delve into the spiritual essence of Varanasi as you take a stroll through the ancient ghats. You can witness the city’s mesmerising rituals, ancient temples, and vibrant atmosphere. The walk can provide you with insights to the customs, traditions, and religious practices. 

Udaipur City palace walk 

Explore Udaipur’s royalty with a gentle stroll through its majestic City Palace. The walk takes you through majestic gates, stunning courtyards and lush green gardens. Along with that, it offers a breathtaking view of Lake Pichola. 

File photo of Udaipur city palace | Image: Unsplash 

Jaipur heritage walk 

The pink city of India is not just fascinating but includes some prominent monuments. Walk through Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar as you explore bazaars. These walks ensure a delightful experience for all the vintage lovers. 

Pushkar heritage walk

Known as the towns of temples, Pushkar is known for its rich cultural heritage. It is located at a distance of 14km from Ajmer and it is imagined to be one of the oldest places. The heritage walk here is designed to experience Pushkar religiously and architecturally. You can walk through the grand Mahal Badshahi, Mukhya Brahma Ghat, Brahma Temple, Bade Ganesha Ji Ka Mandir, Gyan Gopal Ji Ka Mandir, Shahi Mosque, Malpua Gali, Ram Laxman Temple, Old Rangji Temple,Varaha Temple, New Rang Ji Temple, Bihari Ji Ka Temple. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

