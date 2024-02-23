English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Find out some quirky Hong Kong superstitions that will make you more curious.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
While Hong Kong is one of the most developed cities in the world, it also has a history deep-rooted in tradition and superstitions. Not many know but behind the beautiful Chinese temples are ancient stories, and the markets that are still surrounded by many fortune tellers. Find out some quirky Hong Kong superstitions that will make you more curious. 

Leftover rice 

According to people living in Hong Kong, each grain of rice left behind in the plate will indicate how many acne scars and spots your future spouse will have.

File photo of a bowl of rice | Image: Unsplash 

Birthday cake

According to Hong Kong superstitions, if you cut your birthday cake all the way to the bottom, you’ll be living a life of singledom. 

Clock gifting is bad luck 

Gifting a clock is considered to bring in bad luck. This is because in Chinese the word sounds similar to attending and paying respects at a funeral. Therefore, presenting a clock as a gift, especially on their birthday is considered inauspicious.

File photo of clock | Image: Unsplash 

Sweeping at night 

Sweeping at night is another big no. This superstition stems from the idea that you could unknowingly sweep away all your good luck and prosperity along with the dust.

Dragon gates 

It is believed that dragons still live out there, in the mountains and these holes allow the beasts to pass through to reach the sea. It is said that this act also brings positive energy and the blockage of their passage is believed to bring bad luck.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:57 IST

