Jaipur Art Week 2024: What To Expect At The Event Capturing The Essence Of India's Pink City | Image: Instagram

This month, some of Jaipur’s most historic venues will be hosting the third edition of Jaipur Art Week. The event is scheduled from January 24 to 31. It will feature the works of over 20 artists from Rajasthan and many more places. If you are planning to visit, you can attend exhibitions, discussions, performances, screenings, and workshops.

This event comes as the city’s tribute for architecture, music, food and fine arts.

“With studio visits, architecture and food walks, artist-led exhibition tours, workshops with artists and artisans our programme gives everyone the opportunity to be creative, learn and explore,” reads the official website of Jaipur Art Week. It further states, “The third edition of Jaipur Art Week embraces this heritage through a programme of exhibitions, site-specific installations, performances, studio visits, talks, walks and opportunities for everyone to discover more. Showcasing 20+ emerging and mid-career artists (many exhibiting professionally for the first time) the programme is a unique perspective on Indian contemporary art today, by the people actively making it.”

Highlights of the event

The week will kick off with a performance by Priyanka Pande and 7th generation Rajasthani puppeteer Chiman Lal Bhatt at the Albert Hall Museum.

Another highlight includes the announcement of Hindolo. This is a new public artwork by Jaipur-based artist Bhimanshu Pandel.

You can be a part of many artist-led exhibitions. Some of the artists participating are Ankur Yadav, Ellinor Euler, Hasan Shahrukh, Shalini Neeli Van Dooren, Lyla FreeChild, Wolf, Nishant Ghiya, Sundeep Bali, Garima Tripathi, Jayant Gupta, Megha Gupta, Tinkal Khatri, Narendra Kumar Sain, Akanksha Agarwal, Nidhi Paliwal and Vipin Jangir.

Where will the event be held

The events and exhibitions will be spread across some of the hotspots of Pink city. These include the Jawahar Kala Kendra, Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Amrapali Museum, Albert Hall Museum and Golcha Cinema.

Legacy hotels like Rambagh Palace, The Johri and Kanota Courtyard will also host some sessions. There will also be some architectural walks.

How to attend the event

According to the official website, all the events will be free of cost. However, a registration from the attendees is needed.