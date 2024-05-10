Advertisement

Kedarnath has opened its door for thousands of devotees to visit the shrine. The darshan will continue from 10th May, Akshaya Tritiya to Kartik Purnima. Located on the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, Kedarnath Dham holds a sacred place in Hindu mythology. While the temple is an abode of devotion and spirituality, the legend behind its construction is steeped in the epic tales of the Mahabharata, one of the greatest epics of ancient India.

Why did the Pandavas build Kedarnath shrine?

After the fierce battle of Kurukshetra, the Pandavas sought redemption for the sins they had committed during the war, including the killing of their own kin. Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva to absolve themselves of their sins, the Pandavas went on a pilgrimage to the Himalayas in search of the divine.

Kedarnath Temple | Image: Unsplash

As they journeyed through the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, the Pandavas encountered various challenges and obstacles along the way. Undeterred by adversity, they pressed on, guided by their unwavering faith and determination to seek Lord Shiva's forgiveness.

Advertisement

However, Shiva didn't want to release them from their sins, so he disguised himself as a bull and continued to roam in Garhwal Himalayas. On being found by the Pandavas, Shiva swiftly dove underground. However, Bheem could manage to get hold of his hump. Other body parts of Shiva in the form of a bull showed up at different places. The hump in Kedarnath, where the incident happened, the navel emerged in Madhya-Maheshwar, two forelegs appeared in Tunganath, the face in Rudranath, and the hair in Kalpeshwar. These are collectively called the Panch Kedar - the five most sacred places.

The present-day shrine

According to the legends, the Pandavas built the original temple of Kedarnath to pay their respect to Lord Shiva. The present temple was established by Adi Shankaracharya, who restored the glory of the shrine in the 8th century A.D.

Today, the Kedarnath Temple draws millions of pilgrims from far and wide who seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and pay homage to the Pandavas' epic journey. The temple's remote location in the pristine beauty of the Himalayas adds to its mystique and allure, and for the six months that it is open, it sees devotees flocking to the temple.