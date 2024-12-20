Miami Design Fair: Know All About The Dalit Artist Behind Viral Red Chair Rihanna Loves

When Rihanna casually took a seat on a bold red chair at Design Miami, the internet practically exploded. But let’s be clear—it wasn’t Rihanna who stole the spotlight. The real showstopper was the chair itself. Known as the Flap Chair, this striking piece of art isn’t just furniture; it’s a statement, and it’s got an origin story that’s anything but ordinary.

Designed by Sudheer Rajbhar, a Mumbai-based artist and the force behind Chamar Studio, the Flap Chair is as much a revolution as it is a seat. More sculpture than furniture, this avant-garde creation pushes boundaries with its oversized stitching, dramatic pockets, and sharp, defiant edges. It’s not just designed to be looked at; it demands attention.

Sudheer Rajbhar considers his flap chair a piece of art

Rajbhar’s foray into furniture design is a game-changer, and the Flap Chair is his debut. But don’t call it decor—Rajbhar calls it a “work of art.” And at a price tag of Rs 10 lakh, it’s one that takes 5 to 7 months of painstaking craftsmanship to create. Three artisans work on each piece in a small Mumbai studio, layering rubber and mesh to form a seat that’s as sturdy as it is symbolic. Rihanna may have posed in it, but this chair is built for the rebels of the world—people who refuse to conform.

But there’s more to the Flap Chair than its aesthetic. The material Rajbhar chose—rubber—carries a deeper story. It’s a nod to the Dalit artisans of Dharavi, once renowned for their leatherwork. When India’s beef ban devastated their trade in 2015, Rajbhar saw an opportunity to reinvest in his craft. He turned to rubber, a material free from religious and political controversy, and transformed it into something that speaks of survival and resilience.