The City of Dreams - Mumbai has been voted as the 12th best city in the world by Times Out. According to their website, “Working with research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city-dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world’s greatest cities right now.”

The city of contrasts - Mumbai

Writing about Mumbai, the website mentions, “Mumbai is India in a nutshell – from history to modernity, spirituality to sports, a colonial past to a dynamic present – all sprinkled with liberal doses of Bollywood magic and wrapped in the balmy breeze of the Arabian Sea. The city exhilirates with contrasts.”

Talking about contrasts, the architecture in Mumbai has two different types - each representing the spirit of Mumbai. While the old architectural elegance of South Mumbai speaks about the history of the city, the skyscrapers and markets skillfully show us the entrepreneurial side of the financial capital of India. A visit to both sides is required to understand the soul of the city.

A heaven for foodies

Only two cities in the list by Time Out have a hundred percent approval rating and without a doubt, Mumbai is one. The place has delicious food to offer, with pav bhaji, vada pav, misal pao, ragra pattice being top choices amongst street foods. You also discover a different cuisine altogether by exploring the Parsi cafes, serving delicious chai, snacks and lip smacking food.

A city of art

The home to Bollywood - Mumbai is the perfect place to explore the creative side of your personality. From theatre to dancing to painting, there is enough scope for you to polish your skills. There are exhibitions, art galleries and workshops held very often in the city. With the NMACC and the Museum of Solutions, your experience will be even more enriching.

Nightlife

The beauty of Mumbai is its safe, vibrant and diverse nightlife. You can go out for a long walk on the beach, just sit and listen to music on Marine Drive, or dance your hearts out in a nightclub. You can eat at a five-star establishment or enjoy bun muska at a roadside stall - Mumbai has so much to offer to everyone.