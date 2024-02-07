Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Mumbai Is The 12th Greatest Place To Live: What Makes It The City Of Dreams?

“Mumbai is India in a nutshell – from history to modernity, spirituality to sports, a colonial past to a dynamic present" - Timeout about the city.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
- Mumbai has been voted as the 12th best city in the world
- Mumbai has been voted as the 12th best city in the world | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The City of Dreams - Mumbai has been voted as the 12th best city in the world by Times Out. According to their website, “Working with research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city-dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world’s greatest cities right now.”

The city of contrasts - Mumbai

Writing about Mumbai, the website mentions, “Mumbai is India in a nutshell – from history to modernity, spirituality to sports, a colonial past to a dynamic present – all sprinkled with liberal doses of Bollywood magic and wrapped in the balmy breeze of the Arabian Sea. The city exhilirates with contrasts.”

Talking about contrasts, the architecture in Mumbai has two different types - each representing the spirit of Mumbai. While the old architectural elegance of South Mumbai speaks about the history of the city, the skyscrapers and markets skillfully show us the entrepreneurial side of the financial capital of India. A visit to both sides is required to understand the soul of the city.

Advertisement

A heaven for foodies

Only two cities in the list by Time Out have a hundred percent approval rating and without a doubt, Mumbai is one. The place has delicious food to offer, with pav bhaji, vada pav, misal pao, ragra pattice being top choices amongst street foods. You also discover a different cuisine altogether by exploring the Parsi cafes, serving delicious chai, snacks and lip smacking food.

Advertisement

A city of art

The home to Bollywood - Mumbai is the perfect place to explore the creative side of your personality. From theatre to dancing to painting, there is enough scope for you to polish your skills. There are exhibitions, art galleries and workshops held very often in the city. With the NMACC and the Museum of Solutions, your experience will be even more enriching.

Advertisement

Nightlife

The beauty of Mumbai is its safe, vibrant and diverse nightlife. You can go out for a long walk on the beach, just sit and listen to music on Marine Drive, or dance your hearts out in a nightclub. You can eat at a five-star establishment or enjoy bun muska at a roadside stall - Mumbai has so much to offer to everyone.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World6 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement