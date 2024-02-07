Advertisement

Renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has collaborated with Disney for its 100th anniversary. The famous Indian designer is creating 'Namaste Mickey' as a tribute and support for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Disney. The masterpiece blends India's rich heritage with the iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse. The aim of the collaboration is to infuse magic, nostalgia, and joy while contributing to a worthy cause.

Sabyasachi to infuse Disney and Indian heritage

Sabyasachi reflects on his childhood companionship with Disney characters and envisioned ‘Namaste Mickey’ as a representation of India's creative talent. The collaboration seeks to bring a touch of India into Disney's legacy, celebrating creativity and art on a global scale. Sabyasachi emphasizes the dynamic nature of culture, stating that initiatives like this not only honour Disney's creativity but also champion creatives worldwide.

The designer, known for blurring the lines between couture and ready-to-wear, shares insights into his A/W 2023 collection. With a focus on crafting modern heirlooms, Sabyasachi aims to create timeless pieces that reflect his mission for Indian crafts in global wardrobes. He expresses a shift in consumer preferences, emphasizing the desire to buy fewer items of higher quality.

Sabyasachi brings in innovative craftsmanship

Sabyasachi highlights the deconstructed tweed in his collection, a result of blending Indian embroidery and patchwork techniques with heritage zardozi, recycled nylons, tulles, and the finest wools. Describing it as one of his favorites, he applauds the hybrid craft that pushes the envelope by integrating ancient heritage crafts with cutting-edge modern technology.

Having spent a significant part of the last two decades in New York, Sabyasachi observes a lack of representation of India in global luxury markets. He aims to change this narrative, emphasizing India's rich history of luxury and its potential to make a substantial mark globally.