Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Pablo Picasso's 1968 Artwork Sold For $17.4 Million

Pablo Picasso's 1968 artwork Homme à la pipe, which was with Sotheby's for close to five decades , has been finally sold for $17.4 Million.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pablo Picasso
Pablo Picasso | Image:Sotherby's
  • 2 min read
At Sotheby's Modern & Contemporary auction, a notable artwork by Pablo Picasso, "Homme à la pipe" (1968), captivated art collectors and enthusiasts by fetching a staggering £13.7 million (US$17.4 million), including fees, far surpassing its anticipated sale price. This significant piece, an oil on canvas, had been part of a private European collection for nearly five decades, making its sale a highly anticipated event.

Described by the auction house as a "striking example of the artist's mature work," "Homme à la pipe" is a testament to Picasso's unparalleled talent and his introspective approach to art in his later years. The official website elaborates on how Picasso saw his paintings as a diary, reflecting his personal journey and the evolution of his artistic expression, especially during the twilight years of his life.

Image credit: X

Entering his eighties in 1961, Picasso, one of the iconic artist of twentieth-century art, felt a pressing urgency to communicate his burgeoning ideas, despite his established legacy. He famously conveyed, "less and less time and I have more and more to say," highlighting his relentless pursuit of creativity and innovation. This sentiment fueled the spontaneity and vibrancy that characterise his later works, including "Homme à la pipe."

The painting, created in the autumn of 1968, showcases one of Picasso's recurring musketeer figures, rendered with brisk, assured brushstrokes that evoke a sense of immediacy and dynamism. The bold swirls of paint in the background juxtaposed with the pipe and chair's linear forms contribute to a compelling composition, demonstrating Picasso's mastery over form and colour.

The sale of "Homme à la pipe" not only underscores Picasso's enduring influence and relevance in the art world but also reaffirms the market's robust appetite for works by the legendary artist. As collectors and admirers continue to celebrate Picasso's legacy, the remarkable sale at Sotheby's adds another chapter to the storied history of one of the most iconic figures in modern art.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

