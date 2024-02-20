English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Prices Of World's Most Expensive Paintings That Will Blow Your Mind

From Mona Lisa to Salvator Mundi, here is a list of some of the most expensive paintings in the world.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Prices Of World's Most Expensive Paintings That Will Blow Your Mind
Prices Of World's Most Expensive Paintings That Will Blow Your Mind | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Many art collectors are willing to spend hefty prices in the name of good art. Every year, auction houses and private galleries witness record-breaking sales for works from old artists. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive paintings ever sold in art history. 

Mona Lisa 

  • Artist: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Value: $970 Million
  • Owner: Louvre in Paris

Mona Lisa takes the top spot as the world's costliest painting. This masterpiece is an impeccable symbol of French heritage. The painting presents a woman in a half-body portrait. 

Advertisement
File photo of Mona List | Image: Unsplash

Salvator Mundi 

  • Artist: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Value: $450.3 Million
  • Owner: Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud

This masterpiece vanished from sight for two centuries before reemerging in 2005 at an obscure art auction in New Orleans for a mere $1,175. However, its return culminated in a momentous sale at Christie's New York in 2017, fetching an astonishing $450.3 million. 

Interchange 

  • Artist: Willem de Kooning
  • Value: $300 Million
  • Owner: Kenneth C. Griffin

This painting comes from the time of Abstract Expressionism, courtesy of New York's Willem de Kooning. As of now, it is on display at the Art Institute of Chicago and it continues to captivate art enthusiasts, offering a rare glimpse into de Kooning's skills. 

Advertisement

The Card Players 

  • Artist: Paul Cézanne
  • Value: $250 Million
  • Owner: State of Qatar

Deemed as the 'father of modern art’, Paul Cézanne often emerges a star at high-priced auctions. This painting fetched a substantial $250 million acquisition by the Royal Family of Qatar in 2011. There are four distinct versions of this masterpiece. Out of this, three are now at the halls of major public museum collections.

Nafea Faa Ipoipo

  • Artist: Paul Gauguin
  • Value: $210 Million
  • Owner: State of Qatar

Paul Gauguin's ‘Nafea Faa Ipoipo?’ translates to ‘When Will You Marry?’. This masterpiece emerged as a Post-Impressionist gem in 1892. After Switzerland, it found a new home in February 2015, with Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani acquiring it for nearly $210 million. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo