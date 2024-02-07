Advertisement

Today is the joyous occasion when the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will finally fill the hearts of millions of devotees with eternal bliss. There are several programmes lined up and the first among them is the Mangal Dhwani. It will start at 10 am sharp before the consecration and will comprise of 50 musical instruments enchanting the hearts and souls of the listeners.

The event will have 50 musical instruments | Representative image: Unsplash

The Mangal Dhwani event will have 50 instruments that originate from different states of India. From Uttar Pradesh, we will have Pakhwaj, Flute and Dholak, Veena from Karnataka, Algoja from Punjab, Sundari from Maharashtra, Mardola from Odisha, Santoor from Madhya Pradesh, Pung From Manipur, Clarinet from Delhi, Sarod from West Bengal, Sitar from Jharkhand, Tambura from Chhattisgarh, Nagada from Assam and many more traditional musical instruments.

Advertisement

Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours.… pic.twitter.com/9YlmraFFLx — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 21, 2024

A statement on the social media platform ‘X’ from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra READ, “Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. This magnificent musical program represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram.”