×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Shigmotsav Starts In Goa: Know About Shigmo Festival Rooted In Goan Hindu Communities

The origins of the Shigmo festival can be traced back to ancient times when it was celebrated as a harvest festival by the farming communities of Goa.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shigmo Festival Starts In Goa
Shigmo Festival Starts In Goa | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shigmo, also known as Shigmotsav, is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in Goa. It welcomes the spring season in Goa in the Konkan way. The two-week arts and culture festival is held every year at the start of the spring season in the month of Phalgun. This year, the festival is being celebrated from March 26 to April 8, 2024.

Fusion between Holi and carnival

This festival is a fusion between Holi and the carnival. The main attraction of the 14 days of Shigmotsav festival is the spectacular parades of street dancers, traditional folk and exquisitely and elaborately built floats depicting scenes from the regional mythology. The origins of the Shigmo festival can be traced back to ancient times when it was celebrated as a harvest festival by the farming communities of Goa. Over the years, it has evolved into a grand cultural extravaganza that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state.

Shigmo festival | Image: ANI

Traditional dances and performances

One of the highlights of the Shigmo festival is the mesmerising performances of traditional folk dances and music. Speaking to ANI, Panaji Shigmotsav Samiti President Shrinivas Dempo said, "Shigmo is celebrated with fervour in the state of Goa. Panaji Shigmo is the oldest Shigmo.”

Talking about its roots, he said, “Basically, this is culture from the interiors, you know, when the spring season and harvesting season starts, these are all farmer dances. But are done in such a beautiful way. So, many like-minded people thought, this should become almost a state festival and be brought into the major cities. That's how Shigmo was born. Earlier, it was only a carnival. This is our 37th year Panaji Shigmotsav."

Floats and decorations

Another integral part of the Shigmo festival is the elaborately decorated floats or tableaux that depict scenes from Hindu mythology, local legends, and Goan folklore. These floats are adorned with colourful flowers, intricate designs, and vibrant motifs, showcasing the artistic prowess and creativity of the participants.

Shigmo festival | Image: ANI

Shigmo is a community-driven festival that fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among the people of Goa. Villagers come together to decorate their streets, organise cultural programs, and participate in the festivities with great enthusiasm. The festival also provides an opportunity for local artisans, craftsmen, and performers to showcase their talents and skills to a wider audience.

Advertisement

Shigmo Festival Starts In Goa

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

a minute ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

2 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

2 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

3 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

3 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

5 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

9 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

11 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

13 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

15 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

15 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

16 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

17 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo