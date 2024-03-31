Advertisement

Shigmo, also known as Shigmotsav, is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in Goa. It welcomes the spring season in Goa in the Konkan way. The two-week arts and culture festival is held every year at the start of the spring season in the month of Phalgun. This year, the festival is being celebrated from March 26 to April 8, 2024.

Fusion between Holi and carnival

This festival is a fusion between Holi and the carnival. The main attraction of the 14 days of Shigmotsav festival is the spectacular parades of street dancers, traditional folk and exquisitely and elaborately built floats depicting scenes from the regional mythology. The origins of the Shigmo festival can be traced back to ancient times when it was celebrated as a harvest festival by the farming communities of Goa. Over the years, it has evolved into a grand cultural extravaganza that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state.

Shigmo festival | Image: ANI

Traditional dances and performances

One of the highlights of the Shigmo festival is the mesmerising performances of traditional folk dances and music. Speaking to ANI, Panaji Shigmotsav Samiti President Shrinivas Dempo said, "Shigmo is celebrated with fervour in the state of Goa. Panaji Shigmo is the oldest Shigmo.”



Talking about its roots, he said, “Basically, this is culture from the interiors, you know, when the spring season and harvesting season starts, these are all farmer dances. But are done in such a beautiful way. So, many like-minded people thought, this should become almost a state festival and be brought into the major cities. That's how Shigmo was born. Earlier, it was only a carnival. This is our 37th year Panaji Shigmotsav."

Floats and decorations

Another integral part of the Shigmo festival is the elaborately decorated floats or tableaux that depict scenes from Hindu mythology, local legends, and Goan folklore. These floats are adorned with colourful flowers, intricate designs, and vibrant motifs, showcasing the artistic prowess and creativity of the participants.

Shigmo festival | Image: ANI

Shigmo is a community-driven festival that fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among the people of Goa. Villagers come together to decorate their streets, organise cultural programs, and participate in the festivities with great enthusiasm. The festival also provides an opportunity for local artisans, craftsmen, and performers to showcase their talents and skills to a wider audience.

