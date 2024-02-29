Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:21 IST
Six Eminent Personalities From The Creative Fields Chosen For Akademi Ratna
These personalities are Vinayak Khedekar, R. Visweswaran, Sunayana Hazarilal, Kuchipudi dancers Raja and Radha Reddy, Dulal Roy and D.P. Sinha.
The General Council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, which is the national academy of music, dance and drama has elected six eminent personalities in the field of performing arts as Akademi Fellows (Akademi Ratna). The Akademi Ratna is a prestigious and rare honour and is only given to 40 people at any time.
Who are the six personalities?
These personalities are Vinayak Khedekar, R. Visweswaran, Sunayana Hazarilal, Kuchipudi dancers Raja and Radha Reddy, Dulal Roy and D.P. Sinha. Vinayak Khedekar is a renowned folklorist and Padma Shri Awardee, while Sunayana is the Director of Natawari Dance Academy and heads the Kathak division of the Sangeet and Nartan Shiksha Peeth of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. R. Visweswaran, on the other hand, is a veena maestro.
The General Council also selected 92 artists from the field of music, dance, theatre, traditional/folk/tribal music/dance/ theatre, puppetry and overall contribution/scholarship in the performing arts for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023. The title holders are selected from music, dance, drama, folk & tribal art, puppetry and allied theatre art forms and more such creative fields. They represent the entire of India through their art and skills.
The General Council of the Akademi has also selected 80 young artists for Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2022 and 2023. The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar carries purse money of Rs 25,000 besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram. These awards will be conferred by the Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi in a special ceremony.
What are the Akademi Awards?
The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolise the highest standard of excellence and achievement but also recognise sustained individual work and contribution. The honour of Akademi Fellow carries a purse money of Rs 3 lakhs while the Akademi Award carries a purse money of Rs 1 lakhs, besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards are conferred by the President of India to the recipients.
With inputs from ANI
Published February 29th, 2024
