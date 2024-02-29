Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Six Eminent Personalities From The Creative Fields Chosen For Akademi Ratna

These personalities are Vinayak Khedekar, R. Visweswaran, Sunayana Hazarilal, Kuchipudi dancers Raja and Radha Reddy, Dulal Roy and D.P. Sinha.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dancer Sunayana Hazarilal
Dancer Sunayana Hazarilal | Image:Instagram - Sunayana Hazarilal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The General Council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, which is the national academy of music, dance and drama has elected six eminent personalities in the field of performing arts as Akademi Fellows (Akademi Ratna). The Akademi Ratna is a prestigious and rare honour and is only given to 40 people at any time.

Who are the six personalities?

These personalities are Vinayak Khedekar, R. Visweswaran, Sunayana Hazarilal, Kuchipudi dancers Raja and Radha Reddy, Dulal Roy and D.P. Sinha. Vinayak Khedekar is a renowned folklorist and Padma Shri Awardee, while Sunayana is the Director of Natawari Dance Academy and heads the Kathak division of the Sangeet and Nartan Shiksha Peeth of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. R. Visweswaran, on the other hand, is a veena maestro.

Raja and Radha Reddy | Image: ANI

The General Council also selected 92 artists from the field of music, dance, theatre, traditional/folk/tribal music/dance/ theatre, puppetry and overall contribution/scholarship in the performing arts for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023. The title holders are selected from music, dance, drama, folk & tribal art, puppetry and allied theatre art forms and more such creative fields. They represent the entire of India through their art and skills.

Advertisement

The General Council of the Akademi has also selected 80 young artists for Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2022 and 2023. The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar carries purse money of Rs 25,000 besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram. These awards will be conferred by the Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi in a special ceremony.

What are the Akademi Awards?

The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolise the highest standard of excellence and achievement but also recognise sustained individual work and contribution. The honour of Akademi Fellow carries a purse money of Rs 3 lakhs while the Akademi Award carries a purse money of Rs 1 lakhs, besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.
 

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards are conferred by the President of India to the recipients.

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education18 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo