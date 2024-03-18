Advertisement

In our everyday lives, there are five essential elements that regulate it such as sky, which symbolises imagination, and hope. Air signifies that even though certain aspects in our life might not be visible, but are equally pertinent. Fire stands for its watch and vigour, while also representing destruction, and creation. On the other hand, water reflects the essence of life lies in the flowing nature of rivers and oceans, which sustains our lives. All these elements together form the cornerstone of every living being's existence. Here are five paintings each representing all these life-sustaining elements.

Starry Night

Vincent van Gogh's 'Starry Night' is an oil-canvas painting which shows an expressive night sky, brimming with swirling stars above a quiet village. The painting's dynamic patterns and radiant colours capture the celestial beauty and mystery of the universe, making it a quintessential representation of the sky element.

Image credit: Youtube Screengrab

The Harvest Moon

'The Harvest Moon' by Samuel Palmer, a British landscape painter, illustrates the earth element through a moonlit landscape accentuating the harvest season. The painting depicts the peaceful coexistence of humans with the earth, as they are engaged in agricultural pursuits under the moon's guiding light, highlighting the nurturing aspect of the earth.

The Burning of the Houses of Parliament

'The Burning of the Houses of Parliament' by J.M.W. Turner, an English romantic painter, captures the dramatic and destructive power of fire. The painting portrays the intense flames consuming the London landmark, with Turner's adept use of light and colour amplifying the chaotic energy of the fire.

Image credit: Youtube Screengrab

The Great Wave off Kanagawa

'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' by Katsushika Hokusai's is a timeless representation of the water element. This Japanese woodblock print features a formidable wave posing a threat to the incoming fishing boats, with Mount Fuji poised in the background. Hokusai's work represents the unpredictable and forceful nature of water, while putting a spotlight on its ability to shape landscapes and challenge human actions.



