The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience To Premiere In Hyderabad Soon; Deets Inside

The Real Van Gogh Immersive experience, a groundbreaking artistic display which aims at redefining the way we engage with art, is set to premiere in Hyderabad this month. The show will be presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with Nikhil Chinapa and Jay Punjabi.



Van Gogh to premiere in Hyderabad, know all details

The exhibition will begin from March 29 onwards and it will feature a handpicked selection of 70 of the Dutch Post-Impressionist artist's paintings. It will be accompanied by a Van Gogh-themed cafe and some exciting merchandise. The exhibition will be hosted at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. The timings will be 1:30pm to 9pm, with last entry at 8pm. Tickets for the event are available online.

File photo of van Gogh museum | Image: Unsplash

This exhibitions provides art enthusiasts an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Van Gogh's masterpieces.

More about The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience '



Beyond the stunning visuals, the exhibition allows the viewers to take a peek into the renowned painter's canvases. The experience brings alive his passionate journey in the world of art through movement, music, and paintings, giving a glimpse of his unique take on visuals. The goal of this immersive exhibit is to offer audiences an opportunity to live through timeless art at par with international standards.

The exhibition in Hyderabad will showcase a carefully chosen collection of paintings by Van Gogh, including the Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield With Crows, Irises, and many more.



The inclusion of an infinity room, where guests can enter the world of Van Gogh, is the experience's crown gem. Also, this compelling digital art display combines cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, and top-notch animation with the aid of 20k high-resolution projectors, 33 million + pixels, and 10,000+ square feet of projections.