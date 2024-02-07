Advertisement

When we talk about Ramayana, we tend to believe that the story revolves entirely around Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman and Hanuman. While they are definitely the main characters and have many lessons that they teach us through their good deeds and bravery, there are several lesser-known heroes of the epic who have valuable teachings that we can learn from their lives.

Jatayu

Jatayu, a noble vulture, is a lesser-known hero who valiantly fought to save Sita from the clutches of the demon king, Ravana. Despite facing a formidable adversary, Jatayu displayed unwavering loyalty to Lord Rama, sacrificing his life in the pursuit of righteousness. His selfless act earned him a revered place in the Ramayana as a symbol of sacrifice and devotion.

PM Modi with Jatayu statue | Image: ANI

Angad

Angad, the King of Kishkindha, demonstrated exceptional valour and diplomatic skills during the search for Sita. Leading the vanara army in Lord Rama's service, Angada's loyalty and strategic acumen proved instrumental. His courageous role in negotiating with Ravana and rejecting his offer when he offered to buy his loyalty is exemplary.

Shabari

A disciple of Matanga Rishi, Shabari waited alone for Lord Ram to visit her ashram. She used to keep the sweetest of berries for Him by tasting some of those. As soon as she saw Lord Ram, she hugged him and offered her carefully collected berries, filled with devotion, which made Him very happy and satisfied.

Shabari statue at Shimachalam | Image: Wikimedia commons

Vibhishana

Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, stands out as a hero for choosing dharma over blood ties. Recognising Ravana's atrocities, Vibhishana sided with Lord Rama, providing crucial insights that led to the downfall of Lanka. His commitment to righteousness sets Vibhishana apart as a symbol of moral integrity amidst familial challenges.

Vaidya Sushena

Sushena, the sage-physician of Ravana’s Lanka, played a crucial role in tending to the wounded warriors. But when Lakshman was shot by Meghnath, Lord Hanuman brought the vaidya and he, told them about sanjeevni booti, knowing that Ravana would not like it. He put his duties as a doctor above everything else.