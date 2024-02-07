English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

These Lesser Known Heroes Of Ramayan Teach Us Many Valuable Lessons

Ramayana teaches us many lessons about life, devotion, war and love - some of which come from lesser-known characters.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shabari with Lord Ram
Shabari with Lord Ram | Image:www.hinduamerican.org
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When we talk about Ramayana, we tend to believe that the story revolves entirely around Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman and Hanuman. While they are definitely the main characters and have many lessons that they teach us through their good deeds and bravery, there are several lesser-known heroes of the epic who have valuable teachings that we can learn from their lives.

Jatayu

Jatayu, a noble vulture, is a lesser-known hero who valiantly fought to save Sita from the clutches of the demon king, Ravana. Despite facing a formidable adversary, Jatayu displayed unwavering loyalty to Lord Rama, sacrificing his life in the pursuit of righteousness. His selfless act earned him a revered place in the Ramayana as a symbol of sacrifice and devotion.

PM Modi with Jatayu statue | Image: ANI

Angad

Angad, the King of Kishkindha, demonstrated exceptional valour and diplomatic skills during the search for Sita. Leading the vanara army in Lord Rama's service, Angada's loyalty and strategic acumen proved instrumental. His courageous role in negotiating with Ravana and rejecting his offer when he offered to buy his loyalty is exemplary.

Shabari

A disciple of Matanga Rishi, Shabari waited alone for Lord Ram to visit her ashram. She used to keep the sweetest of berries for Him by tasting some of those. As soon as she saw Lord Ram, she hugged him and offered her carefully collected berries, filled with devotion, which made Him very happy and satisfied.

Shabari statue at Shimachalam | Image: Wikimedia commons

Vibhishana

Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, stands out as a hero for choosing dharma over blood ties. Recognising Ravana's atrocities, Vibhishana sided with Lord Rama, providing crucial insights that led to the downfall of Lanka. His commitment to righteousness sets Vibhishana apart as a symbol of moral integrity amidst familial challenges.

Vaidya Sushena

Sushena, the sage-physician of Ravana’s Lanka, played a crucial role in tending to the wounded warriors. But when Lakshman was shot by Meghnath, Lord Hanuman brought the vaidya and he, told them about sanjeevni booti, knowing that Ravana would not like it. He put his duties as a doctor above everything else.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement