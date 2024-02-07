Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Advertisement

Lord Rama, along with his brother Laxmana, and wife Sita, had to go in for an exile to the jungle. As the three of them lived in jungles which were full of demons and wild animals, they had nothing to eat except jungle fruits. With no stable place to live, they had to stay under the trees as it provided them with shadows to ward off their tiredness.

Here is a list of a few trees that sheltered Lord Rama, his brother Laxmana, and wife Sita.

Bamboo

According to reports, one of these trees was the bamboo. The trio took shelter under this tree when they first crossed the boundary of Ayodhya and had to rest during night time. Thereafter, Laxman would go to the jungle to collect and cut the bamboo to make a hut for them to stay over there for a few days before they could move forward.

Bargad

Reports suggest that after the trio moved from Chattisgarh, they had to cross the land of Kalinga, now known as Orissa. This place is famous for Kendu leaves which now is known as Tendu and the Bargad. This tree is considered to be very strong and lives for about 1000 years. It is very hard to uproot due to its structure and strong roots.

File photo of Bargad tree | Image: Unsplash

Sal

While moving, if they needed to rest, the trio would choose the Sal tree and sit underneath it. This tree provides shadow and the aroma has the capability to revive a person.

Amla

When Laxman was sent to the state of oblivion where he was trapped into the state of losing his life, Lord Rama preferred to stay beside his younger brother and draw him to places where there were a lot of Amla trees. While fighting the demons of Ravana, Amla was the only food that the army of Lord Rama had, suggests reports.

File photo of Amla tree | Image: Unsplash

Tamarind tree

Known for its tangy fruit, this tree has a cultural significance. It is planted near temples for its auspicious qualities. This fruit was used by the trio and they often sat beneath the tree if they felt the need for it.