Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Unique Leap Day Traditions Around The World That You Must Know About

From preparing soup for elderly to reading satire, let’s delve into some of the unique leap day traditions.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Unique Leap Day Traditions Around The World That You Must Know About
Unique Leap Day Traditions Around The World That You Must Know About | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A leap day occurs in a leap year, which is a year with an inserted period of time. The year 2024 is a leap year. Meaning, the month of February will have 29 days instead of 28. Around the globe, people commemorate it with different rituals. From preparing soup for elderly to reading satire, let’s delve into some of the unique leap day traditions. 

Soup drinking in Taiwan 

There’s a superstition in Taiwan which states that more senior citizens pass away during the leap year than any other year. Therefore, daughters prepare hearty pig trotter noodles for their parents around this time to promote good health. 

Daughters in Taiwan prepare hearty pig trotter noodles for their parents around this time to promote good health. | Image: Unsplash

Satire reading in France 

La Bougie du Sapeur which is a satirical newspaper launched in 1980 is published only on leap days. It can be bought at any other newsstand across countries like France, Luxembourg and Belgium. It includes jokes, puns and fun interviews. According to reports by Conde Nast Traveller, in 2020, La Bougie du Sapeur distributed about 2,00,000 copies.

Celebrating St Oswald in England 

In England, leap day is dedicated to St Oswald. Known for revolutionising the Anglo Saxon Church passed away on 29 February 992. To celebrate him, there are multiple feasts including at the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter. 

Birthday bash in Texas 

This day is the most popular celebration for leap day babies. As the name suggests, it happens only once in 4 years. Leapers gather in Anthony to celebrate their birthday in the Leap Year Capital of the World. If you are a leaper, make sure you visit this place, at least once in your lifetime.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

