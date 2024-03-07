×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

What Are The 7 Chapters Or Kanda That The Ramayana Is Divided Into?

The 7 chapters of Ramayana are Balakandam, Ayodhyakandam, Aranyakandam, Kishkinda kandam, Sundara kandam, Yuddha kandam and Uttara kandam.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ramayana versions
7 Chapters Of Ramayana | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Ramayana, one of the oldest and most revered epic tales in Hindu mythology, tells the tale of Lord Rama's journey to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Comprising seven chapters or "kandas," each segment of the Ramayana offers profound lessons, rich symbolism, and timeless wisdom that continue to resonate with readers across generations.

Balakanda

The Balakanda introduces readers to the main characters of the Ramayana and sets the stage for the epic tale. It begins with the birth of Lord Rama, his early years in the kingdom of Ayodhya, and his marriage to Sita. The Balakanda also narrates the exile of Rama to the forest and the events leading up to his encounter with Ravana.

Lord Hanuman carrying Ram, Lakshman | Image: Unsplash

Ayodhyakanda

Ayodhyakanda focuses on the events leading to Rama's exile and the subsequent turmoil in Ayodhya. It delves into the intricate political intrigue and familial conflicts that ultimately result in Rama's banishment to the forest for fourteen years. This chapter highlights themes of duty, sacrifice, and the consequences of political machinations.

Aranyakanda

Aranyakanda follows Rama, Sita, and his loyal brother Lakshmana as they embark on their exile in the forest. It chronicles their encounters with sages, demons, and forest creatures, including the infamous episode of Sita's abduction by Ravana. Aranyakanda explores themes of resilience, courage, and the challenges of life in the wilderness.

Kishkindhakanda

Kishkindhakanda focuses on the search for Sita and the alliance between Rama and the monkey king Sugriva. This chapter introduces the character of Hanuman, the devoted servant of Lord Rama, who plays a crucial role in the quest to rescue Sita. Kishkindhakanda also depicts the rivalry between Sugriva and his brother Vali, highlighting themes of loyalty and betrayal.

Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda centers on Hanuman's journey to Lanka in search of Sita. It showcases Hanuman's extraordinary strength, intelligence, and unwavering devotion to Lord Rama as he crosses the ocean, infiltrates Ravana's palace, and delivers Rama's message of love and reassurance to Sita. Sundarakanda is a testament to the power of faith and perseverance.

Hanuman carrying Sanjeevni Parvat | Image: Unsplash

Yuddhakanda

Yuddhakanda narrates the epic battle between Rama's army and the forces of Ravana. It depicts the valor of Rama, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanara warriors as they confront Ravana and his demon army in a fierce struggle for victory and righteousness. Yuddhakanda explores themes of heroism, sacrifice, and the triumph of good over evil.

Uttarakanda

Uttarakanda serves as the epilogue of the Ramayana, focusing on Rama's return to Ayodhya, his coronation as king, and the reunion with Sita. However, it also delves into the tragic separation of Rama and Sita due to suspicions raised by public opinion, leading to Sita's self-exile and return to her mother, the Earth. Uttarakanda concludes with Rama's departure from the mortal world and ascension to his divine abode.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

16 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

19 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi Hair Care Tips To Avoid Damage

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  2. Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Goldman Sachs raises 2024 stock buyback forecast for S&P 500 companies

    Business News6 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Divorce With Avantika Malik, Defends Girlfriend Lekh

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. India's First AI Teacher 'Iris', First Look Goes Viral | Watch More

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo