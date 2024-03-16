Advertisement

Pablo Picasso, one of the greatest painters to have walked the earth, had once said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” Art has the power to make you feel better in the moment. It has the strength to make you feel stronger and more fulfilled, whatever the situation be. Hence, it comes as no surprise why art therapy has become so popular recently.

What is art therapy?

Art therapy is a form of expressive therapy that utilises the creative process of making art to improve mental, emotional, and physical well-being. It provides individuals with a safe and supportive space to explore their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through various art mediums, such as drawing, painting, sculpting, and collage.

Representative image of art therapy | Unsplash

What does art therapy do?

According to the American Art Therapy Association, “Art therapy, facilitated by a professional art therapist, effectively supports personal and relational treatment goals as well as community concerns.” It further mentions, “Art therapy is used to improve cognitive and sensorimotor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills, reduce and resolve conflicts and distress, and advance societal and ecological change.”

How does art therapy work?

At its core, art therapy is based on the belief that the act of creating art can be therapeutic and healing in itself. It allows individuals to express themselves in ways that may be difficult to articulate verbally, providing a non-verbal means of communication and self-expression. Through the creative process, people can gain insight into their emotions, develop coping skills, and foster self-awareness and personal growth.

Art therapy is practised by qualified and trained professionals who have a background in both art and psychology. These therapists work with individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including children, adolescents, adults, and seniors, addressing a wide range of mental health issues and concerns.

Advertisement

Representative image of art therapy | Unsplash

What are the benefits of art therapy?

The therapeutic benefits of art therapy are diverse and far-reaching. Here are some of them.

Art therapy provides a safe outlet for individuals to express and process their emotions, whether it be anger, sadness, joy, or fear. Through art-making, individuals can externalise their feelings, release pent-up emotions, and gain a sense of emotional relief and catharsis.

Engaging in the creative process allows individuals to explore their inner thoughts, beliefs, and experiences visually and symbolically. Artwork can serve as a mirror, reflecting aspects of the self that may be hidden or unconscious, leading to greater self-awareness and insight.

Creating art can be inherently calming and soothing, promoting relaxation and stress relief. The repetitive and meditative nature of art-making can help individuals quiet their minds, focus their attention, and experience a sense of calm.

Success in art-making, whether it be completing a project or achieving a desired outcome, can boost self-esteem and confidence. Art therapy provides opportunities to experience a sense of accomplishment and pride in their creative abilities.