In Hindu mythology, Brahma is revered as the creator of the universe, one of the Trimurti alongside Vishnu and Shiva. Despite his crucial role in the creation of life, temples dedicated to Brahma are conspicuously rare compared to those honouring Vishnu and Shiva. The Brahma Temple in Pushkar is one of the only temples dedicated to him. The scarcity of Brahma temples can be attributed to several factors rooted in mythology, history, and religious practices.

Brahma’s infatuation

Legend has it that Brahma became infatuated with his own creation, the female deity Shatrupa. She had divine beauty and Lord Brahma could not stop looking at her. He watched her so intently that he grew heads in every direction she went. This enraged Lord Shiva who beheaded Brahma's fifth head and cursed that he will never be worshipped because he has no control over his senses.

Brahma Temple in Pushkar | Image: indiatemple.net

The curse of Savitri

Another legend associated with the scarcity of Brahma temples involves a curse placed by His wife Savitri. The tale goes like this - Brahma killed a demon Vajranabha with his weapon, the blue lotus flower. After the battle, the petals of this flower fell on the ground and a spring of water emerged at the place, now known as Pushkar Sarovar.

Lord Brahma decided to perform a yajna in Pushkar but it was incomplete without his wife Savitri by his side. Lord Brahma asked Lord Indra for permission to make another wife sit with him so that his yajna could be completed. This request was fulfilled and Gayatri took part in the yajna as Brahma’s wife. However, when Goddess Savitri heard about this, she was angry and cursed Brahma that the world will forget him as a god and he’ll be worshipped only in Pushkar.

Brahma’s flower of lies

The last legend is from Shiva Purana. Lord Brahma was once arguing with Lord Vishnu about who is the superior and should be worshipped first. Shiva gave them a pillar and asked them both to find the ends of that pole. Both Brahma and Vishnu could not find the end, but Brahma spoke a lie and tried to trick Lord Shiva by presenting Ketki flower, saying that he brought it from the end of the pillar. Shiva was enraged and he cursed Brahma to not to be worshipped.