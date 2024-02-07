Advertisement

The National Book Trust of India will be hosting the 51st edition of New Delhi World Book Fair in the national capital. The book fair is being organized under the Ministry Of Education and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The event is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 18 this year.

More about World Book Fair

Timings and venue : The international book fair will begin at 11 AM and will end at 8 PM at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Chief guest : This year India has invited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the guest of honour.

Theme: The theme for this year is "Multi-Lingual India, A Living Tradition".

“Today, Indian publishing stands poised at significant crossroads towards the path of growth. NDWBF offers the exhibitors a unique opportunity for business with this growing book industry. It is also an ideal venue for promoting titles, co-publication arrangements and trade. Besides the many literary and publishing conferences and programmes that are organized during the Fair, it also opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia. The Fair attracts participation from major publishing houses across the globe. In 2021, the Fair was organized virtually and the platform had more than 2.8 million hits, visitors from 70 countries across the world, 150 Indian Exhibitors and about 15 Foreign Exhibitors,” states NBT India on its official website.

The event will feature several corners, attracting people of all age groups. Some of these include:

Children’s pavilion : “ A number of activities promoting children’s literature and reading habit such as skits, dramas, street plays, musical presentations, storytelling sessions, workshops, panel discussions etc. are organized in a specially designed Children’s Pavilion,” stated the official website.

Yuva corner : According to the official website, to mark celebrations of India@75 and pay tribute to heroes of India’s freedom struggle, the Ministry of Education (Government of India) launched a scheme called ‘YUVA-Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors’ with the objective of training young and budding authors.

Child’s author corner: “ One of the first of its kind, NBT will put up a Corner for published Child Authors, who will discuss their books, their inspiration to write, their role model authors,” stated the official website.

Other corners will include, International events corner, authors’ corner, and more.