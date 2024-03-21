×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

World Poetry Day 2024: Celebrated Indian Poets With Impactful Work

On this World Poetry Day 2024, let us celebrate the enduring legacy of these impactful poets, who will make you fall in love with the power of words.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Poetry Day
World Poetry Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

World Poetry Day, observed annually on March 21st, is a celebration of the art that lives on through written and spoken word. It is a day to promote the reading, writing, and appreciation of poetry worldwide. India has also produced numerous poets whose work has left a lasting impact on society and literature. On World Poetry Day 2024, let us celebrate some of the most impactful Indian poets whose verses continue to inspire and resonate with readers across generations.

Sant Kabir (1440-1518)

Kabir, the mystical poet and saint, is revered for his spiritual verses that transcend religious boundaries and inspire seekers of truth and enlightenment. Born in the 15th century, Kabir's poetry reflects his deep spiritual insights, advocating for unity, compassion, and the pursuit of divine knowledge. His verses or ‘dohe’, often sung as devotional songs or "bhajans," are mostly about the importance of love, humility, and inner transformation on the path to spiritual realisation.

Sant Kabir | Image: Sant Sahitya

Mirabai (1498-1547)

Mirabai was a saint-poetess and devotee of Lord Krishna whose bhajans and hymns are cherished for their profound devotion and lyrical beauty. Born into a royal Rajput family, Mirabai defied societal norms and devoted her life to the worship of Lord Krishna, composing soul-stirring verses that express her deep love and longing for the divine. Mirabai's poetry continues to inspire devotees of Krishna, with the essence of devotion and surrender to the divine.

Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941)

Rabindranath Tagore, often referred to as Gurudev, was a prolific poet, writer, and philosopher whose contributions to Indian literature are unparalleled. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, becoming the first non-European to receive this prestigious honour. Tagore's poetry, characterised by its lyrical beauty, spiritual depth, and universal themes, continues to captivate readers worldwide. His works, including "Gitanjali" and "Kabuliwala," explore themes of love, nature, spirituality, and the human condition, leaving an indelible mark on Indian literature and culture.

Sarojini Naidu (1879-1949)

Sarojini Naidu, also known as the Nightingale of India, was a prominent poet, freedom fighter, and politician. She played a significant role in the Indian independence movement and was the first woman to become the President of the Indian National Congress. Naidu's poetry, characterised by its lyrical grace, vivid imagery, and patriotic fervour, celebrates the beauty of India's landscapes, the resilience of its people, and the spirit of freedom and nationalism. Her notable works include "The Golden Threshold" and "The Bird of Time."

Sarojini Naidu | Image: Constitution of India

Kamala Das (1934-2009)

Kamala Das, also known as Kamala Surayya, was a pioneering Indian poet who boldly challenged societal norms and conventions through her fearless and introspective poetry. Her verses, characterised by their raw honesty, sensual imagery, and feminist perspective, explore themes of love, desire, identity, and the female experience in a patriarchal society. Das' notable works include "Summer in Calcutta" and "The Descendants," which continue to provoke thought and inspire dialogue on gender, sexuality, and empowerment.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey out again

a few seconds ago
KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

a few seconds ago
Rangbhari Ekadashi In Kashi

Devotees Throng Shri Kash

a few seconds ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

a minute ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

3 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

3 minutes ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

3 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

3 minutes ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

6 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

11 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

13 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

14 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

16 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

18 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

19 minutes ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dyeing With Icecream

23 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo