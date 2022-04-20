400-year-old 'Still Life' Painting Representing Dutch Golden Age Could Be Worth Millions

Oil paintings are usually considered to be incredible and valuable works of art, no matter how many pages they go into. Recently, a 400-year-old Dutch painting was discovered at a property in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia. The Dutch painting that is called 'Still Life', is believed to be worth up to $5 million as it is a 'one in a million' painting. The wonderful artwork was kept for many years at the National Trust of Australia-managed Woodford Academy during a restoration project.

The oil painting belongs to the 17th-century, which depicts a lavish table setting typical of the Dutch Golden Age and is believed to be the work of Gerrit Willemz Heda. Some experts, however, believe that the painting may be a collaboration with Gerrit's famous father, Dutch master Willem Claesz Heda, whose works are typically valued at millions of dollars.

Moreover, the collections manager, Rebecca Pichin, at the National Trust said, “To find an authentic 17th-century painting in my storeroom at the National Trust was beyond exciting, it left me breathless." She added that finding the piece of incredible work from the 17th century is a remarkable story of discovery. This has taken the organisation on a journey over a number of years, piecing together and validating the work through expert advice and technology. Pichin said that finding the artist’s signature “felt like a one in a million chance,” reported Guardian.

More about Dutch oil paintings

It is believed that the 17th-century oil painting was brought to Woodford by Alfred Fairfax, nephew of James Fairfax, the founder of the Sydney Morning Herald, as per the National Trust. Alfred Fairfax was a prosperous businessman, who bought the building in 1868. At that time, art collecting was a general pass-time for wealthy people while the Dutch works by old masters were fashionable. Moreover, the Dutch Golden Age reflects an era of history from about 1588 to 1672 when Dutch trade, science and art, and the Dutch military were dominant in Europe.

The discovery was highlighted as Australia and the Netherlands marked 80 years of full diplomatic relations. “Australia and the Netherlands share enduring bonds of friendship and family,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. The announcement stated that the painting 'Still Life' will be displayed at Woodford Academy as part of the 2022 Australian Heritage festival on May 14, reported Guardian.

Image: Pixabay