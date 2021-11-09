As Mumbai's Art District Re-opens, Jehangir Gallery, NGMA & CSMVS Museum The Must-visits

Art lovers, enthusiasts and aspirants in Mumbai are in for some respite after many months as the prominent art galleries in the financial capital are now gingerly opening up for visitors.

COVID hit the art scene hard, as it did to just about every outdoor establishment, but along with movie theatres and restaurants, the iconic Kala Ghoda art district is also beginning to see the return of footfalls and the larger ecosystem that thrives off them including caricaturists, art vendors and others.

Big-3 of the South Mumbai art scene reopen for visitors

In South Mumbai, three big cultural and historical tourist attractions have reopened to give the public somewhere to go and something to feast their eyes on. Between them, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the Jehangir Art Gallery as well as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS and formerly the Prince of Wales Museum) are showcasing prominent artists as well as in the latter’s case, their own assorted permanent exhibits.

At National Gallery of Modern Art, an 'Open Mind' retrospective

The NGMA is currently playing host to ‘Open Mind - A Retrospective of Pramod S Ramteke’ till November 20. It chronicles 55 years of the abstract artist and former Navy draftsman’s portraits, oil paintings, sculptures and other oeuvres. Documents preserved in glass cases, newspaper cuttings and letters capture his involvement in marquee efforts and if you’re lucky, you may even spot the venerable artist seated unassumingly in one of the magnificent rooms of the NGMA’s earthen pot-shaped heritage building.

(Pictures of the brochure of NGMA's 'Open Mind' retrospective of works by Promod S Ramteke)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya partially open

Just across from the NGMA, at another majestic building and complex, is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya - Mumbai’s biggest museum. While an enormous lateral Buddha head welcomes visitors into the lawns, the domed Indo-gothic main building is still undergoing renovation as it prepares for its upcoming centenary, meaning many of the main exhibits are behind closed doors.

Still, the adjoining annexe that houses the Natural History, coins and jewellery exhibits, is open and is also paying host to the works of the late FN Souza, the Goa-born so-called ‘enfant-terrible’ of the post-Independence progressive and Expressionist art movement in India. A hallmark of the artworks on display are the grotesque and distorted faces of the subjects being covered, inspired apparently by his experiences, views and skepticism of authorities. The showpiece here is ‘Death of A Pope’, a magnificent and eyecatching large painting that captures on canvas Souza’s own rendition of a deathbed photo of Pope Pius XII, who is remembered in history for having failed to check Nazism and Fascism as it spread its tentacles through Europe and heralded the Second World War.

(A file photo of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya, which is being renovated for its centenary)

There is also a children’s museum in a newer air-conditioned contemporary one-floored building on the edge of the campus as well as a museum of sound on wheels aboard a parked bus. A souvenir shop at the entrance allows visitors to purchase a token or two from their visit.

At Jehangir Art Gallery, expect multiple attractions

Finally, but hardly the least, the Jehangir Art Gallery has also opened up in recent weeks and is paying host to two artists - painter Suruchi Jamkar’s ‘A Tale of Eternity And Tranquility’ as well as sculptor Rohan Sonavane. The two exhibitions are currently housed in the same hall, partitioned off from each other. Jamkar’s exhibit is soon to be moved to a bigger gallery, the show having been extended.

Suruchi Jamkar was only too happy to have a chat at Jehangir art gallery, speaking as she was to visitors who had questions about her work and maybe an inquiry about owning one of her vibrant and eyecatching paintings. A common theme in her work is the presence of women at various levels of detail. Her art is inspired by her travels, with one particular series, depicting massive larger than life statues of Gods and Goddesses, being an homage to her visit to Hampi in Karnataka. These statues, painted in large frames, depict their women keepers relaxing, working, unwinding and generally basking in the protection and shelter of the age-old monolith figures.

(Women in turbans and starry nights are a theme in Suruchi Jamkar's work)

Another series depicts close-ups of women wearing deeply coloured turbans, their eyes twinkling and lips apout. In some of these, representations of foliage emanate from the turbans, affording what appear to be a glimpse into their thought processes. It’s bold and eyecatching, and brings with it a sense of strength and confidence. Lastly, are her paintings set in starry nights, with women relaxing, delicious-looking marbles strewn besides them, under the great twinkling expanse of the heavens.

Sonavane’s exhibit is no less wondrous, metal sculptures depicting figures that appear equally at home as symbols of long lost wisdom as well as comic book superheroes. The former wear long robes and the latter come with their own sculpted backgrounds, one depicting a kind of electricity associated with beings that can run really really fast.

(Suruchi Jamkar at her exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery)

While these exhibits may soon be replaced with others, as the art scene returns to normalcy, what is unmistakable is the value for money these places afford. They’re essentially free, with a visit to all three costing a sum total of Rs 70 for Indians (Rs 20 for the NGMA, Rs 50 for CSMVS + Rs 50 if you want to take photographs, and no entry fee at the Jehangir art gallery). Add to this the customary walk past Gateway of India or Marine Drive, a bite to eat, and there’s your Sunday.