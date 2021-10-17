Baghel inaugurates Bastar Academy of Dance, Art & Language; says it will give local culture new identity

Jagdalpur, Oct 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Language (BADAL) and said the institute will play an important role in the preservation and promotion of folk arts, local dialects, literature and craftsmanship.

The academy has been set up at a cost of Rs 5.71 crore in Asna village near Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, by the tourism department. Field staff and officials would be provided training in local dialects which will help them in effective execution of government schemes and works in the tribal-dominated area, a government statement said.

"The echo of the glorious culture of Bastar would be heard not only in India, but across the country and abroad, and local culture will get a new identity through BADAL," the release quoted Baghel as saying at the function.

Under the folk songs and folk dance division of the academy, youths will be provided training in all the folk songs and dance of Bastar, sound recording, filming and performances. Similarly, the public literature division will work towards compiling, writing and conveying the religious customs, social fabric, festivals, poems, idioms etc. of all the tribal communities of the region, the release said.

Besides, people will be trained in local dialects by preparing a speaking course for the popular dialects Halbi, Gondi, Dhurvi and Bhatri of Bastar under the language division, it said.

Moreover, the art of making wooden work, metal art, bamboo art, jute art, tumba art will be taught under the arts and crafts segment.

The three buildings built in the campus of the academy have been named after the brave martyrs of the state. The administrative building has been named after Shaheed Jhada Sirha, the residential complex named after Shaheed Gend Singh of Halba tribe and the library and study building named after Shaheed Veer Gundadhur of Dhurva community, it said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended Muria Darbar in Jagdalpur, an event held as part of 75-day long Bastar Dussehra celebration where Manjhi, leaders of different villages, and other representatives from the villages came together to present their issues.

"Muria Darbar is a beautiful example of the democratic traditions of our culture. In this Darbar, the kings (referring to members of the erstwhile royal family of Bastar), public representatives, officers, employees and locals all sit together and talk. It is an important place for discussion over development issues," the chief minister said. PTI COR NP NP

