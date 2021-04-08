Last Updated:

Budweiser India Replaces Street Art In Mumbai & Delhi With Messi Murals, Apologises Later

Budweiser India replaced the previous artwork that included murals of Madhubala, Sridevi, Anarkali, and painted Lionel Messi's murals over it. Releases apology.

Budweiser India's latest campaign to depict Lionel Messi's journey through murals across the streets of Mumbai's Chapel Road and Delhi is now under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Budweiser India replaced the previous artwork that included murals of Madhubala, Sridevi, Anarkali, and painted Lionel Messi's journey over it.

Many artists, fans, celebrities, and locals took to social media to highlight the issue and called out Budweiser India for their 'unethical' activity. St+art India on Instagram said, “It has taken many years for organizations such as ours to build the street art scene in India. One cannot simply hijack it OVERNIGHT… This is not art. This is blatant advertising in the name of street art.” St+art India also highlighted the case of the New Delhi (at Hauz Khas Village) murals where the beer company painted Messi art over pieces created in 2014 by artists Okuda San Miguel and Mariusz Waras. See the post below —

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt also raised the issue on Twitter and tagged the local authorities. In response, Budweiser India on Thursday apologised and wrote, "We are deeply concerned that the sentiments of the artists and the street art community have been hurt and we empathize. Out intent was to inspire fans showcasing the G.O.A.T's journey, through an artform we love and support. Doing so we have inadvertently hurt sentiments; we have reached out to the artists of the original artworks @BollywoodArtProject and @StartIndia, and will work together to restore these walls - all in good faith."

Bhatt replied to Budweiser's statement and wrote, "Truly appreciate your prompt response @BudweiserIndia It comes across as sincere & true! Gratitude!" [sic]

