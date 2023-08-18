Creative Producer Nihar Patel Teams Up With Dhruwal Patel And Shyam Sidhwat

Shyam Sidhwat, Dhruwal Patel, and Nihar Patel are three exceptionally talented people who have significantly impacted the music video industry. And now they have collaborated on two brand-new music videos with Indian Idol winner Nachiket Lele and vocalist Hanshika Pareek.

Shyam Sidhawat ,a well-known choreographer and director with extensive musical and dance experience. He has collaborated with a number of the biggest names in the field, including Darshan Raval and numerous more artists.

Shyam is leading the video production project for this new endeavour and is contributing his knowledge in choreography and direction. His participation guarantees that the videos will have spectacular visuals that adequately complement the song.

The project's creative producer, Nihar Patel, brings to it an abundance of experience in the music sector. He has a keen sense of talent and is constantly on the lookout for up-and-coming performers with the potential to become well-known. Hanshika Pareek and Nachiket Lele will excel in their individual music videos under his guidance.

Dhruwal Patel, as the creative head , is responsible for bringing the vision to life. He will undoubtedly produce something absolutely unique and remarkable for the audience to enjoy ,thanks to his ingenuity and experience. Fans are excited to see what he has in store for these two new music videos because of his highly regarded past work in the music industry.

Nihar Patel recently expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming project in an interview, saying, "I'm pleased to be working with Dhruwal and Shyam on these music videos. Given their combined talent, I am confident that we can produce something genuinely extraordinary.

The crew is working diligently to accomplish their vision as the music videos are currently in pre-production phase. With Nihar Patel's expertise in the industry, Dhruwal Patel's creativity and direction, and Shyam Sidhwat's choreography and direction, these videos are sure to be a hit with audiences. Keep a watch out for these eagerly awaited music videos if you're a fan of Hanshika Pareek or Nachiket Lele.