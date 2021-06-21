Indian Engineer-turned-'Sneaky Artist' reveals Father's Decision That Shaped His Career

A Canada-based Indian artist’s tale about his father’s contribution in shaping his career while he was just a school kid has intrigued netizens who largely seem to find the story relatable. Nishant Jain, popularly known by the pseudonym, ‘The Sneaky Artist’, took to his Twitter handle to share his life experience, wherein his father had a big role in steering him towards the right kind of choices, all the while allowing him to explore his inner interests and hobbies aside from just academics. “My father saved me the day I was about to join FIITJEE,” the cartoonist who mostly draws inspiring real-life urban sketches said in a Twitter thread for Father's Day.

Indian Engineer reveals how his Father helped him eventually become 'Sneaky Artist'

He continued, that the father-son duo went together to pay the fees for the Engineering entrance exam coaching institute but the receptionist explained that the students adhered to the daily schedule of 5-6 hours of homework, with no room for sports or other interests. “‘But he plays badminton,’ said my father” the artist explained to his audience, throwing light on how his dad believed that extra-curricular activities for students were extremely important. The receptionist, however, paid no attention, saying, "Everyone is doing it” as she handed his dad a form for the fee, which he eventually didn't sign.

“He took my hand and we turned around and left,” Nishant writes, adding that as a result, he spent the 11th and 12th standard not taking any tuitions. Although, the artists stressed that he did save ample time to read, write a blog, I play sports. “It made me who I am,” adds the Sneaky Artist.

Nishant started a blog in class 11, which turned into a webcomic (called Testimonial Comics). "That webcomic led to another, which led to SneakyArt. And I didn't stop writing,” the artist said, unravelling his journey. Further in the thread, Nishant emphasized the importance of that one decision taken by his father that has now made him a well-known artist. “We didn't sacrifice my interests to do what everyone is doing,” the comician from Kolkata added. Nishant also runs a podcast apart from the website 'The Sneaky Artist' where he does compelling visual storytelling through his drawings. “He taught me to not sacrifice myself for what everyone is doing,” he added wishing his dad a ‘Happy Father's Day'.

Sneaky Artist clarifies how he still managed to become a top-notch Engineer

In case anyone was wondering, not joining FIITJEE didn't stop Nishant Jain from becoming a top Engineer. He joined the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Mechanical Engineering department, and during his time there he took part in some of the most challenging global competitions for budding engineers. After graduating he moved to the Netherlands where he joined TU Delft, one of the best-known Engineering & Technology institutes in Europe, where he completed his Masters and began work on his PhD. It was at this point that he made another big decision which led him to take up writing & the creative arts full time, which he describes as follows...