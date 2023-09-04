Large-scale Paintings May Be The Perfect Choice For Your House Interiors

A captivating focal point in home decor, large-scale paintings play a pivotal role in creating an engaging interior space infused with visual drama and personality. Their expansive dimensions command attention and create a sense of grandeur. At the same time, the vibrant colours and intricate details evoke emotions, transforming the living space into an aesthetic statement.

A sublime medley of large-scale works from the oeuvres of renowned Indian modernists is set to be auctioned at AstaGuru’s ‘Modern Treasures’ Auction.

Here is a glimpse into some of these majestic creations.

LOT NO.9: UNTITLED BY M.F HUSAIN

Created around 1970, this monumental artwork stands over six feet tall. Crafted using acrylic on canvas, it showcases Husain's iconic horse motif at the centre of the canvas, flanked by two human forms on each side. The grand scale magnifies the piece's impact, while Husain's distinctive style imbues the composition with dynamism and cultural resonance.

LOT NO. 15: MY FAVOURITE TIGER BY KRISHEN KHANNA

The presented lot by Krishen Khanna is a large-scale work titled ‘My Favourite Tiger.’ It was executed with acrylic and charcoal, a combination of mediums that the artist has consistently revisited through the course of his career. Marked by monumentality and ambition of scale, Khanna’s monochromatic creations emerge from the depth of his nuanced imagination. Showcasing acts of heroism, both small and great, as well as the ironic subtleties of life, these grand compositions executed with frenzied lines and pulsating imagery reverberate a sense of tranquil force. For works in this style and medium, the artist has often drawn inspiration from the traditional motifs of miniature and mural paintings, such as the elephant and tiger, as shown in the presented lot.

LOT NO. 23: UNTITLED BY K LAXMA GOUD

From the prolific modernist K. Laxma Goud, this untitled piece exemplifies his exploration of human-nature-mythology connections. Crafted in 2017 using acrylic on canvas, it reimagines The Last Supper with Goud's signature flair. The scene is vividly rendered, its figures donning regional attire, reflecting Goud's fascination with cultural narratives and his distinctive artistic approach.

LOT NO. 26: UNTITLED BY B. PRABHA

The presented large-scale work comes from the oeuvre of artist B Prabha. It was the captivating depictions of women, particularly fisherwomen from the Koli community of Maharashtra, which emerged as the defining theme in the oeuvre of B. Prabha. A constant presence in her artistic repertoire, these women became a poignant reflection of their hardships, dreams, and inner strength. With their graceful, elongated figures, stoic expressions, and wistful gazes, the figure exudes a sense of quiet dignity and resilience. They poignantly portray the struggles faced by Indian women as they navigated life.

LOT NO. 34: VARANASI IN MOON LIGHT BY MANU PAREKH

This large-scale creation by artist Manu Parekh adeptly captures his enchantment with Benares. His abstract, expressionist landscapes vividly portray the radiant skies, river vessels, temples, and the city's vibrant hues. These scenes evoke the spiritual essence amidst the bustling chaos of a crowded pilgrimage destination, embodying a serene tranquillity amid the city's frenetic energy.

LOT NO. 44: UNTITLED BY THOTA VAIKUNMTAM

The presented lot is an awe-inspiring painting by Thota Vaikuntum and perfectly captures the essence of his art practice, which is informed by the simple yet profound moments that define life in rural Telangana. However, more importantly, the painting signifies a departure from T Vaikuntam's composition pattern as he masterfully captures the joy and harmony of this festive gathering, as opposed to chronicling quiet interactions between his protagonists.

Through a captivating tapestry of rare and exquisite works, the auction traces the artistic evolution of both the presented artists as well as the changing landscape of Indian art through the decades.

(Sunny Chandiramani is a Senior Vice President, and Client Relations, at AstaGuru Auction House)