Madame Tussauds Museum In Delhi's Connaught Place Shuts Permanently

London's famous Madame Tussauds that came to India in 2017 will not reopen as its holding company Merlin Entertainments has decided to shut it permanently. Managed by Merlin Entertainments, Madame Tussauds in Delhi's Connaught place has wax figures of famous personalities from sports, cinema, politics, history, and music. The museum was located at Regal Cinema at Connaught Place and was spread over two floors.

"Merlin Entertainments can confirm it will permanently close Madame Tussauds Delhi in Connaught Place," Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, said. Reports further suggest that approximately 120 wax models have been wrapped and sent off.

From Madhubala, Kapil Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Nicole Kidman, Zakir Hussain, and Asha Bhonsle, Usain Bolt, Milkha Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar — Madame Tussauds featured many celebrities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahatma Gandhi Sardar Patel, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and former President APJ Abdul Kalam were also at Madame Tussauds Delhi.

UK-based Merlin Enterprises runs 116 attractions in 24 countries and the company forayed into the Indian market with the launch of Madame Tussauds Delhi in 2017.

Talking to Indian Express, Anshul Jain revealed that there were many issues with the location like parking, illegal street vendors, hawkers, etc. Jain reassured that they are looking for other locations for the attraction where safety hygiene protocols could be followed. He also believes that public behaviour will change after the pandemic.