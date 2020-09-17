MF Hussain's Birthday: Some Facts About His Last Film 'Meenaxi: A Tale Of Three Cities'

It is M.F. Hussain’s 105th birth anniversary today, on September 17, 2020. He is widely regarded as one of the most revered artists in India. His bold painting style and unique vision won him several awards and accolades throughout his career, although some of his works also generated massive controversies. With all that said now, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about MF Hussain's final film, Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

Also Read: MF Hussain's Birthday: A Look At The Artist's Most Famous Paintings

Lesser-known facts about MF Hussain's 'Meenaxi: A Tale of 3 Cities'

According to IMDb trivia, Madhuri Dixit was initially approached for the lead role in the movie but as she wasn’t available; director MF Hussain then approached Tabu to play the role of the mysterious Meenaxi.

Whilst the movie was on floors, Hussain painted a number of portraits of Tabu.

The movie went through some trouble for its qawwali Noor-un-ala-Noor. The All-India Ulema Council raised objections for the usage of the phrase "Noor-un-ala-Noor," which means “light and more light” and is used to praise the Prophet Mohammad in the Holy Quran. The phrase was used to talk about the beauty of women in the movie and that, reportedly, didn’t go well with the council; to tackle this problem, M.F. Hussain then decided to take down the movie from theatres.

The movie has a kissing scene which was to be shot at Jaisalmer in the swimming pool of a boutique hotel. The water was too cold and thus, Tabu took a plunge in the pool 30 minutes prior to the shot so as to prepare her body for the water, while the lead actor Kunal Kapoor waited outside. By the time of the shot Tabu was prepared and comfortable, while Kunal Kapoor went inside the water at that moment only to end up shivering when the director called “Action!”

When the movie was on the floors, Santosh Sivan, who was the cinematographer on the project, made another short film. This short film was based on iconic artist Leonardo Da Vinci and featured M.F. Hussain portraying the role of Da Vinci.

Meenaxi has a song by the name Rang Hai, for which Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s traditional Sufi qawwali Aaj Rang Hai has been taken as inspiration.

The film was given the title Do Kadam Chal Kar Dekho earlier. During the production period, it was briefly named, Do Kadam Aur Sahi.

The titular role was previously offered to Rahul Khanna, who reportedly rejected the offer.

Hussain has also made a cameo appearance in the movie; he is seen drinking tea in a sequence.

Also Read: MF Hussain's Birthday: A Look At The Painter's Life & Times When He Made Headlines

Also Read: MF Hussain's Birthday: Times When The Painter Admired His Favourite Muse Madhuri Dixit