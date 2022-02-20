In recent times my weekend routine has involved casual visits to the many art galleries that dot the bustling & picturesque heritage areas of South Bombay. Of late, however, what used to be a leisurely walking pace with a sun-lit stroll up and down Marine Drive has turned to a brisk power-walk as the galleries go all-out to cater to the many art-lovers and enthusiasts and I try to hit all of them before they change their exhibits.

Last week (weekend of Feb 12-13), the galleries got together to host the 'Mumbai Gallery Weekend', a four-day event full of new and exciting exhibitions by some stupendous artists. Many galleries that are normally shut on Sunday remained open, and they all posted copiously on their respective social media handles as the visitors kept trickling in, wowed by the fare on display.

On an action-packed day, our own art walk began with a visit to Chemould-Prescott Road, a roomy and open space in a particularly gorgeous locale, that is hosting a mind-blowing exhibition called 'Cosmos' by artist Desmond Lazaro. It just so happened that I had just watched a cosmic spectacle on another medium - pop-corn multiplex theatre. Roland Emmerich's latest apocalyptic thriller 'Moonfall' is not something one would normally compare to art, but the themes of space, spirals and orbits were prevalent in both.

Movie comparisons aside, Lazaro's 'Cosmos' is a breathtaking spectacle, weaving together elements of architecture, Indian & western astronomy, pre-Galileo Cosmology and an Alchemical view on colours. The artist too is cut from a similar cloth, his notebooks and schematics vaguely Da Vinci-an.

(Credit: Desmond Lazaro/Chemould Prescott Road)

Lazaro refers to a maze structure in an old French cathedral, superimposes orbits of an Earth-centric solar system, and then divides the circles into quadrants featuring well-known constellations. The artworks are solidly-coloured, seeped in an 18th-19th century history of exploration, and grand on a celestial scale. The artist and staff at Chemould Prescott road were also happy for a chat - all-in-all, an exhilarating experience.

(Credit: Desmond Lazaro/Chemould Prescott Road)

The next gallery on the list, not far off, was similarly multidimensional - 'Information Architecture' by Kunel Gaur at Method. In this two-floor corner space, brands, labels & barcodes come together to give the impression of the inside of a rocket-ship. Robo-punk themes are writ large with the gallery's techno music theme also adding to the experience.

(Credit: Kunel Gaur/Method Art Gallery)

After a Sunday-special banana-leaf Kerala lunch at one of the many Malabar restaurants, I was Colaba-bound. Jehangir Art Gallery had yet again changed its entire line-up, though nothing particularly stood out, and we'd been to Tarq & Gallery Mirchandani-Steinreucke the previous weekend, so the next destination was the gallery Chatterjee & Lal.

In a departure from the norm of showcasing paintings, this gallery was screening a short-film. Trinity, by Hetain Patel, is a Gujarati-language (English-subtitled) 23-minute third-part of a trilogy wherein the main character - an angsty Gujarati NRI girl of marriagable-age sets about discovering a physical 'combat language'. It's well-acted, though perhaps a bit avant-garde even for its setting, and certainly very 'art-film' in its tone and tenor. Themes include independence, experimentation, societal pressures on Indian women (even those who may have been born & brought up abroad), emancipation and more.

A trio of hardcore art galleries were next. At Project 88 which is well south of Colaba Causeway, the exhibition is called 'Tropisms' by Amitesh Shrivastava. The colours are seaweed-esque and so are some of the subjects. In this dank and foliage-filled world, the artist depicts a surreal swampiness replete with humans riding frogs and aquatic birds.

(Credit: Amitesh Shrivastava/Project88)

Not far away are the two neighbour galleries - Sakshi Gallery and Gallery Maskara. Sakshi Gallery had an absolutely eye-wateringly bizarre exhibition called 'Con-Contemporary' by Siddhartha Kararwal where nothing is what it seems and everything is a non-sequitur. Chandeliers are made of bananas, Garfield is melting away, Camels are riding planes, World leaders [sic] are playing Chinese Whisper, and elderly Cupids are playing tug-of-war for Pizza in the sky. This absurdity is deepened by the placement of outlandish chimerical plush toys, including one totally over-the-top one that is effectively an animal-centipede. The colours are beautiful, though, and the overall effect is bound to awe beholders.

(Credit: Siddhartha Kararwal/Sakshi Gallery)

If Sakshi Gallery wows with its oddities, Gallery Maskara shocks with explicit in-your-face larger-than-life 'smut' (for want of a better word) which, nonetheless, is deeply meaningful (once the curator explains and euphemises what's on show.) Be warned, this one is not one for the faint-hearted and none should feel prudish for feeling discomforted.

After that, there was just enough time to visit the Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan enroute to watching Kenneth Branagh's 'Death On The Nile', the sequel to Hercule Poirot-murder mystery 'Murder On The Orient Express' based on the books by Agatha Christie. The German cultural institute is showcasing a 10-artist collaboration on Climate Change's effect on Earth, something one feels art of the future is going focus on increasingly in times to come.

It was fitting, I thought, while walking into the cinema. I began the day with a movie about the world ending, and ended my art walk with a gallery about essentially the same thing but in a bleak and depressing way. Lucky for me I had an old fashioned & delicious murder-mystery to take my mind off cataclysmic matters... until the Republic World app notification about spiralling Russia-Ukraine tensions and the imminent possibility of a World War 3 snapped me out of my flamboyantly art-deco reverie. Till the next time... armageddon notwithstanding.

(Cover Image: Desmond Lazaro/Chemould Prescott Road/Siddhartha Kararwal/Sakshi Gallery)