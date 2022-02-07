Mumbai's art scene is switching into high gear again. This vibrant sub-culture of the financial capital has rebounded after the third Omicron-wave of COVID and the galleries that dot areas near Kala Ghoda in South Bombay are buzzing again each week with new and exciting exhibitions.

From the boutique private showrooms in old and legacy apartment buildings with their rickety and well-trodden wooden staircases to the venerable Jehangir Art Gallery, the revolving door of artists and their works appears to now be well-greased and well visited.

The gallery Tarq, located on a ground floor house of the leafy hanging gardens of Dhanraj Mahal close to the Gateway of India is currently hosting a show by Saju Kunhan called Home Ground, the centerpieces of which are two very large miniature-style paintings on large polished wood boards as well as a large drinks-globe installation along the same lines. Tiles from the homes of his past serve as inspiration for the artist, with some even being hung up as artworks.

While the show is formally scheduled for Feb 10, it’s already up and available to see and wow visitors with intricate detail capturing humans and their settlements in increasingly deforested landscapes.

Not far away, at Jehangir Art Gallery, a number of artists are on display, with the main hall playing host to at least one artwork that spans an entire wall, with statuettes of different varieties filling in the gaps. Another exhibit showcases a sort-of 1960s era rural daily work life, with men and women reading papers in tea shops, tuning into a transistor at a village square or riding cycles to-and-fro what were likely dusty work locales.

Reach Jehangir at the right time and you may find one of the halls full of chairs, ready for an artist’s talk. In this weekend’s case, it was about a series of painters where the artist has used faded front-pages of national newspapers circa the first weeks of 2020’s COVID lockdown and uncertainty as the medium and painted her elderly parents and their day-to-day along with neat captions narrating the tumult that had reigned then.

The very picturesque & narrow windowed gallery is perhaps the last that one visits at Jehangir and arguably the most appealing because it has recently generally been used to exhibit solo works, many of which have deep and meaningful overtones, and this time around, are awash with vaguely acidic and corrosive looking colours and cuboidal artifacts that may represent just about anything a beholder may imagine.

A short walk past the street artists back to the Taj Mahal hotel, a stop-over at one of the age-old eateries around the Colaba causeway area, and on to the next stop - Galerie Mirchandani & Steinruecke, which is on the first floor of an old building with an impressive facade. The show that is currently on display is a solo of Sosa Joseph where she paints larger-than-life memories of riverine towns and growing up in them. The colours are vivid, the realism blurry and a hint here and there of the macabre to knot it all up nicely.

Not far away and in a similar setting, the gallery Chatterjee & Lal is between exhibitions. A short drive or a long-ish weekend walk away, near the port areas, the Galerie ISA is hosting a solo show in one of its wings, by Louise Despont. ‘In Resonance’ draws from the artist’s skill at being a draughtsman, and also features a quirky touch with filled ledger pages forming the medium. The artworks themselves are replete with geometric shapes on which the odd plant shoot is blossoming from the earth or foliage of some unknown variety where leaves resemble patterns from butterfly wings.

Also, by the same artist are wooden-stick figure installations on wall panels that appear to feature more geometry - one appears to have an exo-skeleton feel. This gallery also boasts some very large artworks from various artists that are still on display, especially in its second wing - a good variety of artworks overall and very eyecatching in a traditional sense as well.

All in all, with the galleries awash with fresh artworks and their artists also hanging around for a chat, an art walk makes for a weekend well spent. There’s always something new and there are far more galleries than are mentioned here. And what’s the grand price of seeing all these impressive collections? Nothing, entry free!